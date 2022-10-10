and he is exactly rite,they've stolen technology from every major country in hopes of ruling the world. they've built up military and made islands for military purposes and now are making satellites that will destroy other satellites. they care nothing about peace,only care about power over the people
my aunt would say to me, "mark, why worry about it if you are saved." unfortunately, I feel for my sons, daughters, and grandchildren.. they are the ones who will be forced to endure the mess the Biden administration has created. we vote here in the what used to be usa. I'm ashamed of it and of where it's heading. it's funny, all the focus on the elections? can ANYONE honestly say that it's the people's votes that elects our president? the way I see it, it's a huge waste of time because it's elect comes from the electoral votes. not our individual ballot selection. it's a huge mess. and when Putin threatened us with nuclear retaliation? our fearless and evil president responded with, if u use nukes, we will throw more sanctions on you Putin, harsher ones😅😂🤣😭🤣😂😅. what a dumb-donkey we have. was it in Ohio? wen Biden addressed the crowd at a rally, "Hello Florida! it's great to be here....,"
Until they have achieved their goal and then their long time grievances towards one another will resurface. China does NOT deserve such harmony for allowing covid to spread worldwide without a word said and Putin continues to land grab under the guise of protecting Russian speakers
Comments / 13