Digital Trends
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 trailer heralds the show’s return to Netflix
The original Unsolved Mysteries series had a famous tagline in which the host, the late Robert Stack, would invite viewers to “join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery.” That might be a tall order if you’re looking to find Bigfoot or trying to prove the existence of extraterrestrials, but it’s easy to forget that some of the cases featured on Unsolved Mysteries were all too real. For the families of the missing or the deceased, it’s no laughing matter. Later this month, Netflix is bringing back its Unsolved Mysteries revival series for nine new episodes, with a different mystery in each one.
Austin Stoker, Star of John Carpenter’s ‘Assault on Precinct 13,’ Dies at 92
He also appeared opposite Pam Grier in 'Sheba, Baby' and alongside Roddy McDowall in 'Battle for the Planet of the Apes.'. Austin Stoker, the actor from Trinidad who starred as the heroic cop battling a band of marauding gang members inside a decommissioned police station in the John Carpenter thriller Assault on Precinct 13, has died. He was 92.
‘Rings of Power’ star Ben Walker welcomes debate: ‘Fight it out, let’s talk about it’
Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson say they are happy that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is generating lively discussion amongst the fantasy drama's viewers and devotees of J.R.R. Tolkien.
tvinsider.com
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo
Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
Digital Trends
Decision to Leave review: An achingly romantic noir thriller
With its lush sets and perpetually probing camera, Decision to Leave looks and moves like any other Park Chan-wook film, but it reverberates with the same untempered passion present in Golden Age noirs like In a Lonely Place and Double Indemnity. Unlike those two films, though, which center their stories around a hot-tempered screenwriter and naïve insurance salesman, respectively, Decision to Leave follows another common noir archetype: the lovelorn detective (played here by Park Hae-il).
Digital Trends
The best horror movies and TV shows to stream on Paramount+ for Halloween
Now that we’re in the depths of spooky season, everyone is looking for streaming content that gets them in a Halloween kind of mood. Paramount+ has been a bit of an undersung streaming service since it debuted, and it has plenty of gems that will get you into a perfectly spooky spirit.
‘We’re meant to sit here and take this?’: Viewers annoyed after Ant and Dec bag NTAs prize for 21st time
Ant and Dec have taken home the Best Presenter gong at the National Television Awards for the 21st time in a row.The pair, who were announced as the winners on Thursday evening (13 October), have won annually for over two decades in the public-voted awards.The presenters could not attend the ceremony themselves after testing positive for Covid-19, but were keen to express gratitude to those who voted for them from home."Thank you SO much for voting for us, it is always appreciated and never taken for granted. You’ve made us feel tons better! Huge love," wrote Dec on Twitter.However,...
Digital Trends
Anime we can’t wait to see in 2022
The fall 2022 anime season looks to be a promising close to the year before Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga season 2, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 take the stage next year. That means what’s left of the year should be bookended by some impressive anime premieres, as the various shows and movies that have been released this year have been quite high-profile.
Digital Trends
How, where, and when to watch Zootopia+
Disney’s 2016 animated film Zootopia was a smash hit, beloved by viewers all over the world. For that reason, it’s no surprise that Disney is releasing a limited series based on the movie. Zootopia+ is slated to debut November 9 on Disney+, and we’re pretty excited to watch it. If you’re looking forward to this new series too, we’ve got the scoop for how and where you can stream it.
Digital Trends
Operation Seawolf review: nice Nazis? No thanks!
At a time when anti-Semitic extremists are storming the U.S Capitol, running for office, and declaring war on Jewish people via social media, it might not be the best time for a movie that expects you to sympathize with Nazis. And yet, that hasn’t stopped Operation Seawolf from sailing into theaters and on-demand streaming services this month.
Digital Trends
M3GAN trailer showcases a lifelike robot turned evil
When will humans stop making lifelike robots and dolls? From the T-800 in The Terminator franchise to David in Prometheus to Annabelle in The Conjuring Universe, the robots seem to always break bad more often than not and turn on their creators. The latest robot set to terrorize humans is an overprotective doll in M3GAN, the first trailer for which was released moments ago.
Clarence Thomas Cites His Prince Fandom “In The 80s” As Supreme Court Hears Landmark Copyright Case Over Andy Warhol Artworks
The Supreme Court heard a consequential copyright case on Wednesday, having to do with whether Andy Warhol’s estate owes a photographer a licensing fee for basing his portraits on Prince on one of her works. A moment that stood out, however, was when Justice Clarence Thomas, posing a hypothetical to one of the lawyers, made a reference to being a Prince fan, “which I was in the 80s.” “No longer?” interrupted Justice Elena Kagan. The chambers erupted in laughter. “Well,” Thomas said, as he himself chuckled, before pausing and adding, “Only on Thursday night.” “Mmm hmmm,” Kagan replied. The oral arguments actually were chalk full...
