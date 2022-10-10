The original Unsolved Mysteries series had a famous tagline in which the host, the late Robert Stack, would invite viewers to “join the search and perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery.” That might be a tall order if you’re looking to find Bigfoot or trying to prove the existence of extraterrestrials, but it’s easy to forget that some of the cases featured on Unsolved Mysteries were all too real. For the families of the missing or the deceased, it’s no laughing matter. Later this month, Netflix is bringing back its Unsolved Mysteries revival series for nine new episodes, with a different mystery in each one.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO