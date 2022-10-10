ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney jokes he wants to be ‘out of it’ when daughter starts dating

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
George Clooney has joked that he would like to be “out of it” when his daughter begins to date.

The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, who shares five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney, discussed the potential perks to being an older parent during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb alongside Julia Roberts.

While speaking to Clooney, Kotb, 58, opened up about some of the fears she has about missing important moments in her children’s lives. The Today host is mother to Haley, five, and Hope, three.

“I get scared sometimes, if I’m being totally honest, about being my age,” Kotb revealed, before asking Clooney whether he ever experiences similar fears.

However, in response to the inquiry, Clooney joked that he “kind of likes the idea” of being unaware by the time his daughter is old enough to date.

“No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” he said, before imitating his daughter in the future and continuing: “Papa, I want you to meet ... he’s a drummer in a band.”

Clooney then attempted to portray himself in the future, with the actor adding, “What? I like toast” to laughter from Kotb.

Following her Ticket to Paradise co-star’s attempt at humour, Roberts, 54, who shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14, with husband Danny Moder, then acknowledged that, despite their ages, each of their children chose “us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience”.

“The truth is, no matter how old we are – George being the oldest of us – they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” Roberts said. “I met Danny when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready. And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”

