Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police

Photo: Getty Images

Port St. Lucie, FL - A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.

Port St. Lucie Police arrested 41-year-old Ethan Blair last week after Blair traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover detectives for $13,000.

When police and the DEA tried to arrest Blair, he fled the scene in an SUV, striking several curbs while throwing bags of methamphetamine out of the vehicle's window; before crashing into nearby bushes.

Blair was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, destroying evidence and possession of drug equipment.

He was taken to the Saint Lucie County Jail on a $121,000 bond.