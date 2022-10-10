Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CHOUDRANT, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La.
If anyone recognizes the individual in the picture above, be sure to call Lincoln Parish Sheriff's deputies at 318-251-5111.
