Choudrant, LA

Deputies searching for person of interest in Choudrant’s Dollar General theft case

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHOUDRANT, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to solve a theft case at a Dollar General store in Choudrant, La.

Bicyclist struck, killed in New Orleans East crash Monday morning

If anyone recognizes the individual in the picture above, be sure to call Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies at 318-251-5111.

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

