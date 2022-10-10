Read full article on original website
KU professor and physicist receives MacArthur Foundation genius grant
A University of Kansas professor and researcher has received the prestigious “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation. Steven Prohira, assistant professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy, was named a Class of 2022 MacArthur Fellow for his talent, creativity and long track record of innovative research. Along with the honor, Prohira received an $800,000 grant to act as an “investment in his potential.”
Documentary screening, expert panel to focus on Black maternal health
Three Lawrence organizations are coming together to bring the community a screening of “Aftershock,” an award-winning documentary, followed by a panel discussion on issues of Black maternal health. “’Aftershock’ engages a community-centered approach, focusing on the ripple effects Black maternal mortality inflicts on entire communities,” according to an...
Miss the Prairie Park Nature Center community conversation? Share your thoughts online
Lawrence community members have another chance to share their thoughts about Prairie Park Nature Center — and how to make it sustainable into the future. The city hosted a community conversation on Sunday. Those who were unable to attend in person can fill out an online survey to share their thoughts, ideas and feedback.
Americana Music Academy to celebrate 20 years serving Lawrence
Since its founding 20 years ago, Americana Music Academy has survived personal losses, financial struggles and a global pandemic. The public is invited to celebrate the school’s resilience at its 20th birthday party Thursday evening at Liberty Hall. “If you were to ask folks who have been around Americana...
Sunrise Project’s annual pie auction coming up Saturday
Pecan, peanut butter, gooseberry, Asian pear, jujube and persimmon — people can have their pick of pie Saturday at Sunrise Project’s 8th Annual Pie Auction. Volunteers are scooping the flour, rolling the dough, and carefully crimping its edges to prepare for the event, which is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. Co-founder and executive director Melissa Freiburger hopes the event will provide a financial boost during a year when donations are down, but need is up.
Women discuss constitutional amendment, abortion rights in Thursday campaign push
Barbara Ballard, former lawmakers urge Kansans to reject proposed amendment, retain judges. Women gathered at the Watkins Museum of History on Thursday in Lawrence to discuss the November election, holding repurposed “Vote No” signs from the August abortion campaign and wearing “pro-Roe” bling. The news conference...
Long-awaited Treatment & Recovery Center has a license but no opening date yet
Nearly four months after a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated its anticipated launch, the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County has received a provisional license. The date the center will open its doors to patients, however, remains uncertain. At Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, behavioral health leaders explained why the process...
Slow Rise Donuts are a hit at Lawrence Farmers’ Market
Slow Rise might be the name of one of Lawrence’s newest donut businesses, but its rise has been anything but slow. This family-owned operation is known for their small-batch, handcrafted sourdough donuts, which owners Jeff and Jessica Dunkel started slinging at the Lawrence Farmers’ Market this season. Slow...
Man killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in southern Lawrence
A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a fiery head-on crash late Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A Lawrence Times reporter observed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in a crash in the 600 block of East 31st Street, which is between Haskell Avenue and Louisiana Street. It appeared that one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
