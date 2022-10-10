Pecan, peanut butter, gooseberry, Asian pear, jujube and persimmon — people can have their pick of pie Saturday at Sunrise Project’s 8th Annual Pie Auction. Volunteers are scooping the flour, rolling the dough, and carefully crimping its edges to prepare for the event, which is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. Co-founder and executive director Melissa Freiburger hopes the event will provide a financial boost during a year when donations are down, but need is up.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO