Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman on Stadium drive is hosting its 66th annual book sale From Oct. 12- 14. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday all paperback books will cost 25 cents; on Friday books will be half off until 4 p.m. and all books will be reduced to one dollar for the remainder of the day.

