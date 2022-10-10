ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

WFMJ.com

Local church hosts book sale; looking for volunteers

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman on Stadium drive is hosting its 66th annual book sale From Oct. 12- 14. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday all paperback books will cost 25 cents; on Friday books will be half off until 4 p.m. and all books will be reduced to one dollar for the remainder of the day.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'

Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Shop Small In Hubbard

Support local! Shop Small Hubbard‘s next event is Saturday, October 15th from 10a-4p.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest

Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
LISBON, OH
WKBN

Tyson Foods donates 40K in meat to local food bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Second Harvest Food Bank is working hard to help the Valley, and it’s showing. On Wednesday, a massive donation hit the center, 40,000 pounds of protein, meat and dairy, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Also, 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA. The food banks’ Director calls this gift unprecedented. It was […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially stop EMS assistance for Boardman

The Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially be cutting ties with Boardman when offering EMS services according to a letter sent to Boardman Trustees last week. This is the second letter sent by the fire department to trustees. The letter states that the provision of EMS services to the township is unfair to Canfield taxpayers, as Boardman's fire department does not provide reciprocal services.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display

With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
BOARDMAN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

