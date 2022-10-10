Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Local church hosts book sale; looking for volunteers
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman on Stadium drive is hosting its 66th annual book sale From Oct. 12- 14. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday all paperback books will cost 25 cents; on Friday books will be half off until 4 p.m. and all books will be reduced to one dollar for the remainder of the day.
WFMJ.com
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Shop Small In Hubbard
Support local! Shop Small Hubbard‘s next event is Saturday, October 15th from 10a-4p.
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway
A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest
Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
Tyson Foods donates 40K in meat to local food bank
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Second Harvest Food Bank is working hard to help the Valley, and it’s showing. On Wednesday, a massive donation hit the center, 40,000 pounds of protein, meat and dairy, courtesy of Tyson Foods. Also, 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries USA. The food banks’ Director calls this gift unprecedented. It was […]
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
WFMJ.com
Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially stop EMS assistance for Boardman
The Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially be cutting ties with Boardman when offering EMS services according to a letter sent to Boardman Trustees last week. This is the second letter sent by the fire department to trustees. The letter states that the provision of EMS services to the township is unfair to Canfield taxpayers, as Boardman's fire department does not provide reciprocal services.
WFMJ.com
Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display
With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
