Austin, TX

Sunday was the busiest day of ACL’s first weekend for ATCEMS

By Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of preparation for Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday was its busiest day of the festival so far.

On the last day of ACL’s first weekend, ATCEMS medics responded to 88 incidents and took seven patients to offsite hospitals, according to its Twitter .

Previous coverage: Austin emergency crews have prepared for ACL for ‘months’

Peak attendance on Sunday was 73,042.

Over the three days, ATCEMS responded to 234 incidents and made 16 transports.

EMS previously said it receives a full spectrum of calls from ACL, from injuries after crashes and stage setup to weather-related illnesses. Though it’s been facing staffing shortages, the agency said it has enough medics on hand to provide medical care to anyone in need.

Private ambulance groups and area hospitals were also there to help with on-site care. There were also drone teams at the festival to help EMS with situational awareness and emergency response.

