wrrnetwork.com
Search for Missing Hiker above Lander to End by Mid-Day Today
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee issued a statement this morning that the search for a missing Lander man in the Shoshone National Forest will come to an end by mid-day today, after which he will issue a formal news release. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and...
wrrnetwork.com
Pavement improvement project begins this week west of Riverton
A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin today (Oct. 11) on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton. The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).
wrrnetwork.com
Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal
Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.
