Werewolf by Night: Why There's No Post-Credits Scene Revealed
Marvel's Werewolf by Night made history on several fronts. First, it was the studio's first-ever bonafide horror property. Second, it was the studio's first release on Disney+ to not have a post-credits scene attached. According to producer Brian Gay, they opted not to pursue crafting a post-credits scene because the special itself essentially had one included at the end of its runtime.
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
Exclusive Deep Dives: She-Hulk Season 1, Werewolf By Night | Phase Zero Interviews
Following the premiere of Marvel's first Marvel Studios Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night and the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first season, Phase Zero had a double-feature interview for its 40th episode of Season 2. The MCU podcast played host to Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino and She-Hulk's head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao. During Thursday's live broadcast recording of the weekly show, Giacchino and Gao shared all sorts of insights in regards to their entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Was Awesome, But I Still Have Some Questions
Marvel's Werewolf by Night lived up to the hype, though I'm still left thinking about a few things.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
Werewolf By Night Director Shares New Look at Practical Man-Thing Puppet
Werewolf By Night made its way onto Disney+ last week, ushering in a new monster-centric corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the special's titular creature of the night, the installment featured the MCU debuts of some major monster characters, including Ted Sallis / Man-Thing (Carey Jones), a gigantic swamp monster who ends up having a key role in Werewolf By Night's proceedings. Man-Thing immediately became a fan-favorite once Werewolf By Night debuted, and the admiration for the character only grew when fans learned that parts of the character were practical on set. On Thursday, Werewolf By Night director Michael Giacchino took to Twitter to share a new behind-the-scenes look at the practical Man-Thing, which you can check out below.
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up in 'Enola Holmes 2'
"Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Netflix in November.
Thor: Love and Thunder Artists Releases First Hercules Concept Art
Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is both on home media release and streaming on Disney+, those working on the film in its earliest days of development have finally been able to share their work on the picture. Case in point, Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park took to his Instagram Monday to unveil the earliest looks of Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein in the film's mid-credits scene.
Netflix Drops “Enola Holmes 2” Trailer
We’re finally getting a look at “Enola Holmes 2”!. The Netflix movie, with stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, is long-awaited and sees Sherlock and Enola, brother and sister, teaming up as their cases become intertwined. In the film, Enola has opened her own detective agency...
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight Free Online
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal Fight. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina Zelyonaya Borislav Brondukov Nikolai Kryukov. After upsetting the criminal underground in 'the Master Blackmailer' case, Sherlock Holmes has to face his archenemy: Prof. Moriarty. Is The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Mortal...
Brendan Fraser knows why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ movie bombed: ‘It’s hard to make that movie’
Brendan Fraser wasn’t a part of the 2017 ‘Mummy’ reboot but he has a pretty good idea on why it didn’t work and also opens up about the possibility of him coming back to the franchise.
Next Exit - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Next Exit, the upcoming supernatural road movie starring Karen Gillan, Katie Parker, and Rahul Kohli. When a research scientist (Karen Gillan) makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose (Katie Parker) sees a way out and Teddy (Rahul Kohli) sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor’s contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can’t outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them. The movie also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, and Nico Evers-Swindell.
