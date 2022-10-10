Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO