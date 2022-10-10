Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Fentanyl Investigation Leads To Benton Co. Arrests
CAMDEN – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Camden man, the seizure of fentanyl and other drugs, and the arrest of a Camden woman.
radionwtn.com
Ongoing Investigation Draws More Carroll County Arrests
HUNTINGDON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively...
radionwtn.com
Arrest Made In Benton County House Fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a California man in connection with a house fire in Benton County. On October 11th, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a...
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments
The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin PD Investigator Scott Diehl graduates TBI State Academy
Martin Police Department Investigator Scott Diehl recently graduated from the TBI State Academy. The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The TBI State...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen property
The Graves County Sheriff's Office was at work over the weekend recovering stolen property. The Sheriff's Office said deputies worked the biggest part of the day Saturday to recover a significant amount of property that had been stolen from a home on Ky Hwy 945. A search warrant was obtained...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/22 – 10/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park
Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
radionwtn.com
Lema Foster
Mrs. Lema Foster, 99, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at Diversicare of Martin. Graveside services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 13, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
radionwtn.com
Keith Ryan Story
Keith Ryan Story, 35, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Monday, June 22, 1987, in Dickson, Tennessee, the beloved son of Heather Heidekker Wilson (Sammy) and Mickey Keith Story. Keith worked as a factory machine operator and construction laborer....
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
radionwtn.com
Peggy Crain Makarski
Mrs. Peggy Crain Makarski, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her loving family by her side. She was born Friday, October 11, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Dorace and Ora Armstrong Crain. Ms. Peggy retired as...
Comments / 0