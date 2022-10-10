ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-time ULM faculty member, Dr. Derle Long, passes away

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the University of Louisiana at Monroe announced the passing of Dr. Derle Long who was the director of the School of Visual and Performing Arts. Dr. Long was with the university for approximately 22 years.

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I share with you that Dr. Derle Long, Director of our School of Visual and Performing Arts, passed away last night. Dr. Long’s impact on our university, and especially on our visual and performing arts, is immeasurable.  He was one of the original ULM road warriors who traveled the state seeking students whose lives would be changed at ULM.  His impact and life work spans over 40 years of professional service, with the ULM family benefiting the last 22 years.  For those of us fortunate to know and work with him, we will miss his calm demeanor, his love and passion for people, especially his students, his professionalism, and devotion to improving lives though music and the performing arts.  As a friend, colleague, and great human being, he will be dearly missed. Please join me in lifting up VAPA, the College of Arts, Education and Sciences, and Dr. Long’s friends, students, and family members as they grieve the significant loss of their mentor, teacher, and friend.

Dr. Ronald Berry, President of the University of Louisiana-Monroe

