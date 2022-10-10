ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie County, KY

Comments / 5

Related
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

Early Thursday morning October 6, 2022, Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks responded to a possible vehicle collision on Highway 25E. Once on scene, the officer found the 2022 VW MVP against the guardrail in the southbound lane facing northbound. Officer Brooks made contact with the driver, 45-year-old David Anthony Hale of Lexington, who was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle which was still in gear and running.
PINEVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leslie County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
County
Leslie County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Smilax, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Traffic Violations#Kentucky State Police#Traffic Stop#Dui
q95fm.net

Man Receives Verdict In 5-Year-Old Murder Case

A jury in Laurel County recently handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, officers arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of 36-year-old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. She was discovered dead in Clay County. Taylor and Saylor were said to be...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pikeville Police Department Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations

The Pikeville Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Pikeville City Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Lootpress

Woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to assist the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. The Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler did not adhere to the emergency equipment of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Speeds above 70 mph were noted in the pursuit.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy