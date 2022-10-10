Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
q95fm.net
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
Early Thursday morning October 6, 2022, Pineville Officer Patrick Brooks responded to a possible vehicle collision on Highway 25E. Once on scene, the officer found the 2022 VW MVP against the guardrail in the southbound lane facing northbound. Officer Brooks made contact with the driver, 45-year-old David Anthony Hale of Lexington, who was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle which was still in gear and running.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie were dispatched to investigate a non injury crash on I – 75 south of London. Deputies found the car involved and saw the driver, 34-year-old Eric Payne of Somerset, throwing pills out of his vehicle and off himself. Payne was determined to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, tampering with physical evidence and drug possession. Payne was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
clayconews.com
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
wymt.com
Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County. At the time,...
q95fm.net
Man Receives Verdict In 5-Year-Old Murder Case
A jury in Laurel County recently handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, officers arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of 36-year-old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. She was discovered dead in Clay County. Taylor and Saylor were said to be...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
clayconews.com
SOMERSET MAN ARRESTED AT CRASH SCENE SOUTH OF LONDON ON INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown and Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Eric B. Payne age 34 of JRS Drive, Somerset. KY on Monday night October 10, 2022 at approximately 9:03 PM. The arrest occurred on...
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
q95fm.net
Pikeville Police Department Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations
The Pikeville Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Pikeville City Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Charges Related To Alleged Assault In Louisville Hotel Room
A man out of Pike County is now facing charges related to an alleged attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. 40-year-old Nicholas Vogelsang, of Pikeville, is now charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
3 Kentucky correctional officers accused of 3 inmate assaults, cover-ups
On Friday a grand jury said, three federal prison officers face additional civil rights charges.
Woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to assist the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. The Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler did not adhere to the emergency equipment of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Speeds above 70 mph were noted in the pursuit.
