If you have a budget of $20,000 to buy a fast car, what will you do? Buy a new car or a used one? If you go the new car route, your options will involve cars like the Kia Soul, Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Trailblazer, etc. Now, these aren’t bad cars for that price, but they sure aren’t ‘fast’. But, if you go the used route, the $20,000-budget will open you to a world of fast cars that will fulfill your adrenaline cravings rather comfortably. That said, it leaves you vulnerable to getting cars that might end up spending half the time in garages. So, which car should you pick? Well, we’ve listed 10 of the fastest used cars that you can buy for under $20,000 and have a good time with them.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO