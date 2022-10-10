Read full article on original website
A TechArt-Tuned 911 Turbo S Puts the Tesla Model S Plaid to Shame
The GT3 cars from Porsche’s lineup are indeed sportier to drive both around the racetrack and on the road. But if you want the fastest stock Porsche available on the planet, then the 911 Turbo S is the one. The Turbo S has always been the most expensive model among the other 911 trims, and that makes complete sense because it packs Porsche’s most potent flat-six engine. But what if 641 horsepower is not enough? What if you could shed some weight and add some visual flair to make your Turbo S look better than stock? One of Germany’s renowned tuning firms, TechArt, has a solution that will “unlock” the Turbo S' true potential.
AC Schnitzer Just Put The BMW M440i Gran Coupe Into Another League
BMW unveiled the second generation 4 Series, in all three forms, in mid-2020. The model shares many features with the 3 Series, but unlike the previous generation, its design is a significant departure from the 3 Series. This was a move BMW made because it wants its clients to be able to distinguish between the two models. So, if you still have a problem identifying the 4 Series, just look for the large kidney grille. But, while its design is a big departure from the past, the engine line-up is not, and the current 4 Series Gran Coupe still didn't manage to pass the 400-horsepower barrier. It's a good thing we have tuners like AC Schnitzer that are always looking for ways to make BMW models faster and more powerful.
Very Strange Porsche 911 Mule Raises a Lot of Questions
When it comes to odd concept or test vehicles, there are very few cars that actually confuse the audience. But when a photographer recently captured photos of a strange 911 testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the alarm bells began ringing. This 911 Mule Looks Completely Different From Any Other Model.
A True Hero Has Crammed a Supra's 2JZ into the Toyota GR86
Engine swaps are not an uncommon thing, we've mentioned them a fair bit here on TopSpeed, but this one is a bit different. Normally, it is an old car that originally came with an engine that was either boring, underpowered, nearly impossible to modify. Or it's a combination of the three, and that is swapped out for a newer engine that can make more power more reliably and more efficiently. A rather unique build has surfaced from California that involves a brand-new car, with a cast iron straight six from the '90s swapped into it.
10 Historical Facts About The The Hemi V8 Engine
When hearing the word Hemi, muscle car enthusiasts and car lovers worldwide automatically think back to the meanest vehicles on the roads. The Hemi is truly an engine apart from the rest. It is not designed like the other V-8 engines that are common on the market. The cylinder heads have a hemispherical combustion chamber, allowing the spark plugs to be placed directly over the center of the chamber. This decreases the distance in which the flame and the burn ratio of air and fuel must travel, improving the combustion process and boosting power. But, where did the Hemi come from? Let's look at the Hemi's history so you can better understand how long it has been used within the industry.
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
IMSA RXR One Super GT Is a Mercedes AMG GTS On Steroids
The Mercedes AMG GT has been around since 2014 and since then, many special versions have been introduced. As the second Mercedes model, completely developed by AMG, performance is plentiful, but that never stopped companies like Brabus and even AMG from developing more hardcore variants like the AMG GT Black Series, AMG GT-R, AMG GT Track Series, and others. Among the creators of hardcore Mercedes AMG GT models is another German tuner that goes by the name IMSA, and they may have produced the closest thing to an AMG GT-based race car for the road that’s also capable of making AMG and Brabus models sweat a bit.
Top 10 Fastest Used Cars Under $20,000
If you have a budget of $20,000 to buy a fast car, what will you do? Buy a new car or a used one? If you go the new car route, your options will involve cars like the Kia Soul, Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Trailblazer, etc. Now, these aren’t bad cars for that price, but they sure aren’t ‘fast’. But, if you go the used route, the $20,000-budget will open you to a world of fast cars that will fulfill your adrenaline cravings rather comfortably. That said, it leaves you vulnerable to getting cars that might end up spending half the time in garages. So, which car should you pick? Well, we’ve listed 10 of the fastest used cars that you can buy for under $20,000 and have a good time with them.
This Impreza WRX STI Was Converted To A Modern Day Subaru Brat, And It's For Sale
When a car receives a completely customized job extensive enough to change the overall body style, and arguably the purpose of the vehicle, it does not exactly look like it just rolled off the factory floor. If anything, they look thrown together and unprofessionally built, as if they were literally made in somebody's backyard shed. However, this Subaru WRX STI that is for sale on Cars and Bids stands in firm objection to that common occurrence.
The Top Muscle Cars of the 60s and 70s
The early 60s all the way up to the 70s was a golden age for the American automotive industry if only for the simple fact that muscle cars were growing not just in number, but in overall stature. The muscle car arms race of that time yielded plenty of options for customers looking for more power and metal-twisting torque from these vehicles. And, the models only grew in popularity as more and more people began clamoring for the biggest, baddest, and most powerful muscle cars.
The Lyric Voodoo Electric Bike Oozes Pizazz In Its Cafe Racer-like Aesthetics
If you’re looking to transition to electric two-wheelers, electric bikes are arguably the easiest step in that direction. After all, they cost less and allow you to get the full (somewhat) electric experience. The only problem, though, is that E-bikes don’t turn heads and look like ordinary bicycles most of the time. The emphasis, however, here is on “most of the time” because Canada’s Lyric Cycles has unveiled the Voodoo electric bike, which not only gets the basics right but also looks the part with its café racer-inspired aesthetic.
This Chevy Camaro Hybrid Could Revive the Nameplate
2023 brings about the final year for many enthusiast vehicles with the upcoming onslaught of hybridization and electrification. While the world and automotive market pushes towards this next iteration of performance and technology, some brands want to hold onto the past as long as possible, and hybridization might be the only saving grace for some well-loved models, including the Chevrolet Camaro.
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Looks Even More Controversial
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been unveiled, and it also happens to be the final, non-electrified M car. Naturally, this also means that the German automaker is set to unveil a host of M Performance Parts that gives owners a higher degree of personalization for their sporty coupe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), they did just that - and depending on your perspective, the M Performance Parts are a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
Why You Should get a C5 Corvette Z06 Instead of Toyota GR Supra or Nissan Z
The Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra are two vehicles that were highly anticipated. Both of them boast iconic nameplates and represent great bang for the buck. More importantly, like the Nissan Z, the Toyota Supra can also be had with a six-speed manual as this was the only thing the sports coupe was missing. While choosing one over the other is a difficult thing to do, there is a third alternative that boasts an iconic nameplate and rich history. The Chevrolet Corvette C5 Z06 may not be brand new, but it is an appreciating, modern classic that has all the credentials of a proper sports car, and here’s why it may be a better way to spend your money on one.
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter
Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
Can The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Outrun The Suzuki Hayabusa In A Drag Race?
The Suzuki Hayabusa was the fastest motorcycle in the world during the early 2000s, and this was one reason why it gained immense popularity. In an attempt to reap similar benefits, Kawasaki whipped up the Ninja ZX-14R a few years later and while it did taste success, it couldn't sway away the Busa’s popularity much. Regardless, the H2-maker claimed the ZX-14R was faster than the Hayabusa and that’s exactly what this drag race video between the Ninja and the Busa puts to test. Let’s dive in.
Jaguar F-Type Production Hits the End of The Road
As the spiritual successor to the legendary E-Type, the Jaguar F-Type has been the halo sports car for Jaguar Land Rover for almost a decade. After unveiling the first F-Type concept in 2000, Jaguar debuted the coupe in 2013. The current iteration of the sports car was face-lifted in 2019, which gave the F-Type more visual flair and more modern tech. However, it seems that Jaguar is bidding goodbye to this remarkable sports car as the brand plans to welcome electrification. The special edition F-Type 75 and the F-Type R 75 is a reminder of the brand’s rich heritage of building ICE-powered sports cars for 75 years.
2022 Genesis G80 Review: The Korean Luxury Sedan For The Family
The first generation Genesis G80 first came to the U.S. in late 2016 and was sold as a 2017 model. Since then, the G80 can be found in almost 50,000 driveways throughout the country. In 2020, the G80 received new life for its second generation with a facelift. Now, compared...
Top 10 Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers
The Italians are renowned for their engineering prowess and for their sense of style, both of which have been combined to produce some of the most iconic automotive and motorcycling brands in the world. In the motorcycling world, this is all the more fascinating due to the fact that many of the motorcycle manufacturers only started producing motorcycles after the Second World War, when general engineering companies turned to building motorcycles in order to get a struggling economy and population moving again. The story of the Italian motorcycle industry is one of constant flux as brands experience mixed fortunes over the years, but, in 2022, the Italian motorcycle industry boasts more motorcycle manufacturers than any other country.
Top 10 Best Motorcycles of 2022
There are literally hundreds of motorcycles on the market today, for all different purposes and wallets. How do you choose? Well, for a start, you read a list like this one - Top Ten Best Motorcycles in 2022 - to give you some inspiration. Then you completely disagree and make up your own list.
