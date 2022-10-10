Read full article on original website
NME
Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NME
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”
The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
‘Rings of Power’ star Ben Walker welcomes debate: ‘Fight it out, let’s talk about it’
Benjamin Walker and Cynthia Addai-Robinson say they are happy that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is generating lively discussion amongst the fantasy drama's viewers and devotees of J.R.R. Tolkien.
NME
Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’
FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Halloween Decorations Come to Life in Family-Oriented Netflix Comedy
Like countless Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” begins by introducing us to a grown man who devotes too much of his energy to hating an optional holiday. Simply put: Howard Gordon (Marlon Wayans) isn’t a fan of Halloween. A middle school teacher who spends his life explaining science, he doesn’t see the point in celebrating the supernatural. Understandable, but less than ideal, given that he has just moved his family from Brooklyn to the Halloween-obsessed small town of Bridge Hollow. When the family arrives at their new home, neighbors immediately greet them with questions about their...
NME
Paddy Considine says he won’t watch latest episode of ‘House Of The Dragon’
Paddy Considine has said he won’t watch the latest episode of House Of The Dragon, as he’s “one of those people” who doesn’t like watching himself. In the eighth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel series which aired on Sunday (October 9), King Viserys Targaryen (Considine) pulled off his gold half-mask to reveal that his face had succumbed to the disease he had suffered with throughout the season.
NME
Netflix in talks to stream Korean film ‘The Match’, starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in
Netflix is currently in talks to stream upcoming Korean blockbuster The Match exclusively on its platform. South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on October 12 that The Match – which stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in as its leading stars – is currently considering forgoing a theatrical release in favour of a Netflix premiere.
NME
Dan Auerbach’s band The Arcs announce first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’
Dan Auerbach‘s band The Arcs have announced their first album in eight years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’. The Black Keys frontman’s side project released their debut studio record, ‘Yours, Dreamily’, back in 2015. Its 12-track follow-up is due to arrive on January 27, 2023 via Auerbach’s own label Easy Eye Sound (pre-order here).
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
NME
TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever
When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
NME
Watch The Killers cover The Smiths’ ‘Please, Please, Please…’ with Johnny Marr
The Killers covered The Smiths‘ ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’ with Johnny Marr at their show in Washington D.C. last night (October 12) – check out footage below. Brandon Flowers and co. brought their 2022 North American tour to a close at...
NME
Famous fans react to return of Blink-182
Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME
Kanye West allegedly praised “Hitler and the Nazis” in past interview
Kanye West once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with TMZ, an ex-staffer at the site has claimed. Van Lathan, who’s now the host of the Higher Learning podcast, said he wasn’t surprised by West’s recent antisemitic comments while recalling the time TMZ sat down with the rapper in 2018.
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel
Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga‘s casting as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. The singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new film, which will reportedly be a musical. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.
NME
Julian Casablancas on The Strokes’ seventh album: “lotta jumping to conclusions”
Julian Casablancas has shared an update on the progress of The Strokes’ seventh album. His comments follow producer Rick Rubin revealing during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, that he’s working on a new album with the band, having recently completed a recording session with them in Costa Rica.
NME
Tom Cruise to become first civilian to perform space walk in new film: “That’s the plan”
Tom Cruise is set to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film, making him the first civilian to do so. Speaking to the BBC, Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley revealed that the actor, if all goes to plan, will be blasted into space to film scenes on and outside the International Space Station.
NME
‘Halloween Ends’ review: Laurie Strode’s last stand makes for a fitting send-off
Can it ever really end though? Hollywood’s most unkillable horror franchise has been here at least a couple of times before – promising resolutions but giving us sequels, prequels and reboots instead. Michael Myers even had his head cut off once with an axe (see 1998’s Halloween H20), but that didn’t stop him coming back. Even if this new “final” chapter saw Myers flattened under a steamroller, there’d probably still be a chance of him returning as some kind of evil pancake.
