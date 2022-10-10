ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NME

Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”

The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
NME

Watch FLO make TV debut, bringing ‘Cardboard Box’ to ‘Kimmel’

FLO made their television debut this week, bringing viral single ‘Cardboard Box’ to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – watch the performance below. The track, which was released earlier this year and features on the girl group’s debut EP ‘The Lead’, was written alongside the Grammy Award-nominated MNEK.
IndieWire

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Review: Halloween Decorations Come to Life in Family-Oriented Netflix Comedy

Like countless Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” begins by introducing us to a grown man who devotes too much of his energy to hating an optional holiday. Simply put: Howard Gordon (Marlon Wayans) isn’t a fan of Halloween. A middle school teacher who spends his life explaining science, he doesn’t see the point in celebrating the supernatural. Understandable, but less than ideal, given that he has just moved his family from Brooklyn to the Halloween-obsessed small town of Bridge Hollow. When the family arrives at their new home, neighbors immediately greet them with questions about their...
NME

Paddy Considine says he won’t watch latest episode of ‘House Of The Dragon’

Paddy Considine has said he won’t watch the latest episode of House Of The Dragon, as he’s “one of those people” who doesn’t like watching himself. In the eighth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel series which aired on Sunday (October 9), King Viserys Targaryen (Considine) pulled off his gold half-mask to reveal that his face had succumbed to the disease he had suffered with throughout the season.
NME

Netflix in talks to stream Korean film ‘The Match’, starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in

Netflix is currently in talks to stream upcoming Korean blockbuster The Match exclusively on its platform. South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on October 12 that The Match – which stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in as its leading stars – is currently considering forgoing a theatrical release in favour of a Netflix premiere.
NME

TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever

When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
NME

Famous fans react to return of Blink-182

Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME

Kanye West allegedly praised “Hitler and the Nazis” in past interview

Kanye West once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with TMZ, an ex-staffer at the site has claimed. Van Lathan, who’s now the host of the Higher Learning podcast, said he wasn’t surprised by West’s recent antisemitic comments while recalling the time TMZ sat down with the rapper in 2018.
NME

Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME

Margot Robbie responds to Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ sequel

Margot Robbie has shared her thoughts on Lady Gaga‘s casting as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie à Deux. The singer will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the new film, which will reportedly be a musical. Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.
NME

‘Halloween Ends’ review: Laurie Strode’s last stand makes for a fitting send-off

Can it ever really end though? Hollywood’s most unkillable horror franchise has been here at least a couple of times before – promising resolutions but giving us sequels, prequels and reboots instead. Michael Myers even had his head cut off once with an axe (see 1998’s Halloween H20), but that didn’t stop him coming back. Even if this new “final” chapter saw Myers flattened under a steamroller, there’d probably still be a chance of him returning as some kind of evil pancake.
