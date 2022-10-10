ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
kshb.com

SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there. "Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch —...
KCTV 5

Grandview parent upset by high school fight

Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
fox4kc.com

Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jan M. Fitzgerald

Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald. In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville,...
