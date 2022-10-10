Read full article on original website
Related
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turn
The Kansas City metropolitan area has been one of the strongest labor markets in the country for more than a decade. So it was puzzling when the unemployment rate started to rise in early 2021 while the nation as a whole saw joblessness fall. What happened next was the sort of experiment economists dream about.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
SMNW star-studded running back Malik O'Atis has big career ambitions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission Northwest High School senior Malik O'Atis continues to impress on the football field, putting up 411 yards and four touchdowns in a single game. But the running back's talents don't stop there. "Law & Order, NCIS, CSI, all that stuff I watch —...
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Six of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the sixth week of the season. The awards go to St. Joseph Central head football coach Regi Trotter (Missouri) and Olathe North head football coach Chris McCartney (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will...
Five developments to watch in downtown Kansas City
Development is prevalent in ever corner of Kansas City, from the Crossroads Arts District to the long-ignored Berkley Riverfront.
NFL, KCPD investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground
The NFL and Kansas City police are investigating Raiders wide Receiver Davante Adams for assault after video showed him shoving a photographer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
fox4kc.com
Discover Odd & Unique Metal Art, Furniture & More For Fall!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cactus Shack is located just 10 minutes away from Lee’s Summit! They are open Fridays through Sundays from 10am until 4pm through Christmas.
KCTV 5
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
Fire damages 2 homes in Kansas City, Missouri
Firefighters say the fire started in one home and then spread to a house just to the north of it. No one was hurt.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jan M. Fitzgerald
Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO. He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald. In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville,...
Mobile home fire in KCK leaves 2 dead
A fire in a mobile home in Kansas City, Kansas, killed two people Tuesday.
Comments / 8