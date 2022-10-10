ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County extends Burn Ban through Oct. 17

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yeqf8_0iTdoOKD00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County announced Monday that they are extending their burn ban through Oct. 17.

Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for a period not to exceed seven days. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under Oklahoma law.

Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120-days since record keeping began.

“We do have some rain forecasted through the next week, but it doesn’t look like it will be sufficient enough to alleviate the fire danger,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joseph Kralicek.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface is allowed, according to Tulsa County.

Exemptions for burning must be obtained through area fire districts. Enforcement of the burn ban can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma. Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban can face a $500 fine and/or up to one year in prison.

Fine amounts may be higher inside municipalities. The burn ban will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Tulsa County has been under a burn ban since Aug. 15. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent burn bans may be considered for passage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Search for four missing men continues in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The search continues for four men who were reported missing Sunday afternoon in Okmulgee County. Crews from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force were seen combing through a salvage yard south of Okmulgee near Highway 75. The task force includes officers from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Okmulgee Police Department, and the District Attorney’s office.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
KRMG

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Grilling#Emergency Management#Bonfires#Tulsa Area#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Memorial headstone placed at Fort Gibson National Ceremony for Oklahoma sailor

More than 77 years after he was lost at sea, a memorial headstone was placed at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Wednesday, to honor Fireman 1st Class Joseph West of Tulsa. West was aboard USS Drexler when it was attacked by a kamikaze March 28, 1945. The ship was headed to Okinawa when it was attacked at 7 A.M. Three minutes later, the Drexler was hit by another aircraft and sank in less than 50 seconds.
FORT GIBSON, OK
KRMG

Tulsa nonprofit grants wishes for veterans in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Four local veterans got their wishes granted by a Tulsa nonprofit Thursday night. Soldiers’ Wish: Night of Honor was held in Jenks Thursday, and veterans were eligible to received things like vehicles, dental work, home repairs, help with college tuition and prosthetics. FOX23 spoke with...
JENKS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRMG

69-year-old man dead after McIntosh County crash

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash about 10 miles west of Eufaula, in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday evening, Jaylon Cox, age 69 of Hannah, Okla., was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Pickup westbound on Highway 9.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

A mother’s mission to protect her children may cost her everything

TULSA, Okla. — The fate of a mother called, Maria Rosario Chico hangs in the balance when she steps into the courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a hearing to drop charges against her in a Child Stealing case. If the charges aren’t dropped a jury trial should be scheduled for the summer of 2023.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy