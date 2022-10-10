Read full article on original website
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for October 13
Here's what was discussed in Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update on October 13
Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces the Construction of New Road Connecting KY-15 to Hazard Airport
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials announced a plan for a new access road that would connect KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. The project was awarded $1.65 million by the 2022 General Assembly for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project. The construction for the new road is estimated to cost $12.4 million. As of now, Construction is set to begin no later than 2024.
Kentucky governor seeks details on marijuana possession convictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he's asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden's request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he's seeking details from the...
Kentucky receives more than $4.4 million in grants to improve rural health care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky received more than $4.4 million in federal funding to improve health care in rural communities. Kentucky is one of 43 states and Guam to receive the funding. “The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on our rural health care providers,” USDA Rural Development Kentucky State...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Powerful horse sedative "xylazine" linked to human overdoses in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A drug commonly used to sedate horses is now linked to a handful of human overdoses in Kentucky. It's called xylazine, and the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center said it is becoming a "big problem" among people struggling with addiction. Dr. Ashley Webb told...
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Amber Alert canceled, missing 16-year-old Kentucky girl found safe
Kentucky State Police confirm Lovick has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl missing out of Kentucky. Police said 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen getting in to a blue, Lexus ES350, with a white license...
Eastern Kentucky Man Charged with Drug Trafficking after Traffic Stop led Police to Discover Meth and Cocaine in Car
One man out of Eastern Kentucky is facing several charges after police discovered a significant amount of drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, including a large quantity of meth. Kentucky State Police stopped a car last Thursday night on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County, after a...
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
More than $5 million granted to flood victims thanks to donations to Ky. nonprofit
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been two and a half months since deadly flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Recovery will take years to get communities back to at least close to where they were before the floods. Thanks to efforts from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, families and businesses...
Eastern Kentuckian still applying for FEMA aid: ‘Running out of options’
FEMA reports as of Sept. 30, it has spent more than $124 million in federal funds toward housing assistance, small businesses, and flood insurance for eastern Kentuckians.
Startup bourbon distiller invests millions, creating dozens of jobs in western Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase's project has grown from an initially...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
