Kentucky State

wymt.com

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
q95fm.net

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Announces the Construction of New Road Connecting KY-15 to Hazard Airport

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials announced a plan for a new access road that would connect KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. The project was awarded $1.65 million by the 2022 General Assembly for right of way acquisition and utility relocation for the project. The construction for the new road is estimated to cost $12.4 million. As of now, Construction is set to begin no later than 2024.
WHAS11

Kentucky governor seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he's asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden's request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he's seeking details from the...
Fox 19

Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Kentucky State Police. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
wymt.com

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
kttn.com

westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
