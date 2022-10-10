ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Bolander leads Barton men's golf in home tournament

The Barton Community College men's golf team carded a pair of solid rounds the past two days in running away with the Barton Invitational title in protecting its home turf of Lake Barton Golf Course. The Cougars posted a 281 on Monday before battling 15-20mph south winds Tuesday with another...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Cougars fall at home to Cloud County

The Barton Community College volleyball team fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym in falling 3-2 hosting Cloud County Community College 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 12-25, and 17-15. Barton slides to 3-8 in conference and 14-8 overall while Cloud County improves to 4-8 in league and 7-14 on the season.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Panther soccer comes up just short in home finale

Great Bend High School soccer coach Chuy Loera had an idea Thursday's home finale against Junction City would be competitive. He was right. The junior varsity team picked up its first win of the season, but the varsity squad came up just short 2-1, with all three goals scored in the first half.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rec#Jimenez#Alvarez#Soccer#Sports#Phoenix Coach
Great Bend Post

Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Men lose, Women get one goal win at Cowley

The 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team couldn't find the net Wednesday evening falling 3-0 on the road to 4th ranked Cowley College. Splitting the season series the loss dips the Cougars to second in the KJCCC West standings at 7-2-0 while falling to 13-3-0 on the season while the Tigers overtake the top spot in the West at 6-1-0 and move to 11-1-0 on the season. Barton will return home Friday for their final non-conference match of the season against the reserve squad of Sterling College with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. from the Cougar Soccer Complex.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

(WATCH) Thursday on Sports Day

- Great Bend Football coach Erin Beck who will be joined by Senior wide-receiver and defensive back Braylon Council. - Hoisington Football coach Zach Baird who will be joined by senior's Chase Steinert and Logan Philbern. - Great Bend Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley. - Thursday Sports Headlines. - Sounds...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Weekly honors for Barton Men's Soccer players

Dennis Bottcher and Tajay Grant of the 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team were tabbed on the league weekly honors with a national award added on the wall as well. The pair guided the Cougars to a 1-0 week, in a 2-1 win over national receiving votes Dodge...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday

The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
GREAT BEND, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator

LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
LINCOLN, KS
Great Bend Post

KWEC to utilize bird identifying app for next WILD Club activity

If September is one of the busiest months at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, October is the spookiest. Following a full return of the Butterfly Festival and Education Day for area second graders last month, the facility will stay busy later this month with a bird mask WILD Club activity on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Turtle Tots Preschool activities on Halloween.
GREAT BEND, KS
tigermedianet.com

Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch

A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy