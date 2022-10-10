Read full article on original website
Great Bend Rec noon ball league honoring participants with Hall of Fame
If you’re walking around the City Auditorium in Great Bend, you’ll notice in the northeast corner there are a couple of walls dedicated to the Great Bend Recreation Commission NBA/MBA Hall of Fame. The NBA stands for the Noon Basketball Association and MBA for Morning Basketball Association. For...
Bolander leads Barton men's golf in home tournament
The Barton Community College men's golf team carded a pair of solid rounds the past two days in running away with the Barton Invitational title in protecting its home turf of Lake Barton Golf Course. The Cougars posted a 281 on Monday before battling 15-20mph south winds Tuesday with another...
Lady Cougars fall at home to Cloud County
The Barton Community College volleyball team fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym in falling 3-2 hosting Cloud County Community College 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 12-25, and 17-15. Barton slides to 3-8 in conference and 14-8 overall while Cloud County improves to 4-8 in league and 7-14 on the season.
Panther soccer comes up just short in home finale
Great Bend High School soccer coach Chuy Loera had an idea Thursday's home finale against Junction City would be competitive. He was right. The junior varsity team picked up its first win of the season, but the varsity squad came up just short 2-1, with all three goals scored in the first half.
Resilient riders demonstrate abilities at Rosewood Rodeo
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Saturday, Oct. 1, was a day that was three years in the making at Great Bend Expo III Arena. That’s how long it had been since the last Rosewood Rodeo. Given the anticipation of the special day, the 18th Annual Rodeo did not disappoint for those who rode and for those who cheered them on.
Hutchinson, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hutchinson. The McPherson High School soccer team will have a game with Hutchinson High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. The McPherson High School soccer team will have a game with Hutchinson High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00.
Barton Men lose, Women get one goal win at Cowley
The 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team couldn't find the net Wednesday evening falling 3-0 on the road to 4th ranked Cowley College. Splitting the season series the loss dips the Cougars to second in the KJCCC West standings at 7-2-0 while falling to 13-3-0 on the season while the Tigers overtake the top spot in the West at 6-1-0 and move to 11-1-0 on the season. Barton will return home Friday for their final non-conference match of the season against the reserve squad of Sterling College with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. from the Cougar Soccer Complex.
(WATCH) Thursday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Football coach Erin Beck who will be joined by Senior wide-receiver and defensive back Braylon Council. - Hoisington Football coach Zach Baird who will be joined by senior's Chase Steinert and Logan Philbern. - Great Bend Cross Country coach Lyles Lashley. - Thursday Sports Headlines. - Sounds...
No NIL talk at Barton, but causing challenges across the country
The wholesome means of college athletics, as we once knew it, are gone. That was a comment from Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Rolfs was asked to speak to the board regarding college athletes’ ability to make money from their name,...
Weekly honors for Barton Men's Soccer players
Dennis Bottcher and Tajay Grant of the 6th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team were tabbed on the league weekly honors with a national award added on the wall as well. The pair guided the Cougars to a 1-0 week, in a 2-1 win over national receiving votes Dodge...
Hoisington makes changes to admission & livestreaming of sporting events
Several changes have been made to the way Hoisington Cardinal fans can see live games or watch streamed events. At last Monday's USD 431 Board of Education meeting, Hoisington High School Activities Director Faron Kraft explained why changes were made to pass policies for-inperson attendance, as well as to streaming games.
Collecting crayons & coloring books at GBHS game Friday
The Great Bend High School chapter of the National Honor Society announced its partnership with the Rosewood Aktion Club to collect new coloring books and crayons for area children in need. NHS is collecting donations Friday, Oct. 14, at the Great Bend High School football game. There will be collection boxes at both the north and south ticket booths for your donations.
Giant bierock featured at Oktoberfest in Hays
A bierock weighing 96.5 pounds was created over the weekend as part of Oktoberfest activities in Hays.
kiowacountysignal.com
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Oct. 12, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Great Bend’s new daycare center to be located near west 10th Street
The research and work that has gone into the creation of a new group daycare center in Great Bend has been extensive for well over a year. While construction has yet to begin, the location of the daycare will be on the west side of town, near 10th Street. Advancing...
KWEC to utilize bird identifying app for next WILD Club activity
If September is one of the busiest months at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, October is the spookiest. Following a full return of the Butterfly Festival and Education Day for area second graders last month, the facility will stay busy later this month with a bird mask WILD Club activity on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Turtle Tots Preschool activities on Halloween.
tigermedianet.com
Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch
A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
