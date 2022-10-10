Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 8
DALLAS - Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Last week we had some undefeated showdowns, but let's kick off week 8 with a pair of teams that aren't necessarily locked into the playoffs. Forney (4-2) at...
Longhorns' Spot in Big 12 Preseason Poll Revealed
The Texas Longhorns are seen as one of the top teams in the Big 12 ahead of the 2022-23 season.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
fox4news.com
Monarch Migration: North Texans could see butterflies on the move
North Texas is blessed to be right in the middle of the monarch migration and the city of Dallas has at least a dozen gardens that are perfect for monarchs and other pollinators that are making the journey. Good Day talked to Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for Dallas' parks and recreation department. He explains why these butterflies are so important.
K12@Dallas
There’s no place like home: Head coach ‘Bam’ Harrison recognized at his alma mater
Head Coach Brandon “Bam” Harrison was named the Dallas Cowboys’ High School Coach of the Week at the place where it all started – his alma mater, Justin F. Kimball High School. This honor recognizes local coaches who are making an impact on their team, school and community.
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
WFAA
'Best in Texas': Led by four Division I recruits, Lovejoy football boasts one of the best WR groups in America
LUCAS, Texas — There are few public schools in America with better academics than Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Tex. AP-level classes. The average SAT score is higher than I can count. Lovejoy prepares kids for college. The football team does, too. They call it "Wide Receiver University." WRU...
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco
North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
kut.org
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 14-16
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, October 14. State Fair of Texas. You...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
fox4news.com
Home run derby benefits Midlothian coach battling rare cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - People in Midlothian, southwest of Dallas, held a fundraiser to support a popular high school football coach who is battling cancer. Clif White is known as someone who really loves his job as a football coach and a teacher at Midlothian High School. And the community turned...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
fox4news.com
Mobile food pantry event held at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank to offer some much-needed help to dozens of families in need. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosted its Center Table Fall Harvest Drive-Thru event Thursday. The event was prepared to help 500 families with...
