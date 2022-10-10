ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Mystery Dance

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The British government isn't alone in performing dramatic U-turns. After lunging to 2022 lows on a surprising hot September U.S. inflation reading and the resulting spike in Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, Wall St stocks then suddenly staged their the biggest intraday bounce in nine months - the 5th biggest in the history of the S&P500 index.
