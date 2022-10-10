We're joined by actress Karla Souza, one of the stars of ABC's "Home Economics," about what you can expect from season three. The show takes a look at the heartwarming, yet awkward relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on. This season, the family dynamics are even more complicated now that Connor owns Tom’s publishing company, Sarah and Denise have to move into Connor’s house and a family secret is blown wide open.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO