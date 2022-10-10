Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Halloween Trunk or Treat to be held Oct. 31
A Trunk or Treat event for the kids will be held in downtown Marion on Oct. 31. The event will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. between City Hall and the fire station on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
selmasun.com
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center announces 2nd Annual Fall Festival
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food. The festival is...
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
selmasun.com
Perry County Historical Society establishes Eleanor C. Drake Scholarship Fund
The Perry County Historical and Preservation Society (PCH&PS) has established the Eleanor C. Drake Scholarship Fund in honor of a local woman who worked as an archivist and wrote on the county's history. The society hopes to inspire youths to do similar work to Eleanor Compton Drake, who passed away...
WSFA
Autauga County Fair happening now through Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Fair is underway!. The fair, which began Tuesday and will last until Saturday, takes place at the Mac Gray Park Fairgrounds. SonShine Amusements provides the Midway amusement rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. Keep in mind the Carnival Ride Ticket Booth...
selmasun.com
Central Alabama Fair manager John T. Haskell passes away
John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
alabamanews.net
Wideman Davis Dance Prepares Performances in Selma
A nationally renowned dance troupe is gearing up for two performances this week in Selma. The Wideman Davis Dance Troupe performs at Selma University — at 7:30 Thursday night first. Then — out in front of historic Good Samaritan Hospital — at 7:30 Saturday night. Organizers say...
alabamanews.net
Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week
This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Capital murder charge in 2001 killing of young father at Birmingham gas station sent to grand jury
The capital murder charge against a Bessemer man in a fatal shooting that happened 21 years ago will go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. Birmingham police in August announced the arrest of Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon in the killing of a young father at a gas station. Killed in the Dec. 5, 2001, shooting was 20-year-old Wesley Powell III.
Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
wdhn.com
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so far this year.
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball
Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
