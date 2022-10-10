John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

