Marion, AL

Halloween Trunk or Treat to be held Oct. 31

A Trunk or Treat event for the kids will be held in downtown Marion on Oct. 31. The event will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. between City Hall and the fire station on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
MARION, AL
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center announces 2nd Annual Fall Festival

Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food. The festival is...
SELMA, AL
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Autauga County Fair happening now through Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Fair is underway!. The fair, which began Tuesday and will last until Saturday, takes place at the Mac Gray Park Fairgrounds. SonShine Amusements provides the Midway amusement rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. Keep in mind the Carnival Ride Ticket Booth...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Central Alabama Fair manager John T. Haskell passes away

John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
SELMA, AL
Wideman Davis Dance Prepares Performances in Selma

A nationally renowned dance troupe is gearing up for two performances this week in Selma. The Wideman Davis Dance Troupe performs at Selma University — at 7:30 Thursday night first. Then — out in front of historic Good Samaritan Hospital — at 7:30 Saturday night. Organizers say...
SELMA, AL
Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week

This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
BESSEMER, AL
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime

On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
SELMA, AL
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so far this year.
BESSEMER, AL
Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball

Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
SELMA, AL

