Union Drive reconstruction seeing some delays

Before the Newton City Council on Oct. 3 approved a resolution to amend funding sources for the $4.2 million Union Drive reconstruction project to allow the city to receive additional state money to pay for it, mayor Mike Hansen had the public works director address the delays some citizens complained about.

Newton Public Works Director Jody Rhone said the additional $550,000 in SWAP funds from the Iowa Department of Transportation is not the cause of the delays. In total, $3.35 million in SWAP funds will go towards the project, with the remainder coming from city bonds and water pollution/WaterWorks revenues.

The contractor, Rhone said, has been charged working days since Aug. 13, but as of the council meeting no work had been started.

“We have been having talks with them,” Rhone said to council members. “They’re just trying to fix up other projects and then it’s getting so late in the year. They’re potentially going to maybe come and do one phase of the project this fall. No solid commitment from them yet.”

The Iowa DOT dictates the amount of working dates and the late start date, the latter of which determines when a contractor gets charged late start days.

Rhone said the contractor — Reilly Construction Co., Inc. of Ossian — was given 200 working days to complete the project; 100 working days up to winter shutdown on Nov. 15 and 100 days in spring starting on April 1. The contracting company has this window to get this work done.

“If they want to come in and could feasibly do it and come in and do it the very last week, the last 10 days, that’s within their right to do,” Rhone said. “Likely that would not be the case and I would think if they don’t get on it this (fall) they would definitely need to be jumping on it next spring.”

In the mean time, the city has been pressing Reilly Construction Co. for information to bring to council members and citizens.

Hansen said, “So what you’re saying here publicly is that it’s not the doggone mayor that’s holding this project up? Is that correct?”

Rhone said, “No. If it was up to the mayor they’d be working on it.”

“You bet your boots they would be!”

