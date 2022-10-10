ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County road rage shooting leads to two girls shot, both fathers in jail

By Josh Navarro
 3 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls were shot after a dangerous road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County, and their fathers were arrested in the case.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said William Joseph Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia; and Frank Gillard Allisson, 43 of Callahan were involved in the incident while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 Saturday evening, initially coming from the Jacksonville area.

Leeper said both men were speeding, driving erratically and brake-checking each other. At some point during the encounter, they exchanged gunfire.

“Two crazy drivers with a gun,” said Leeper during a news conference Monday.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting injured both of their daughters. Hale’s 5-year-old daughter was hit in the leg, while Allison’s 14-year-old daughter was also hit. She was taken to UF Health Downtown with a collapsed lung.

Authorities say both men stopped their cars after spotting a NCSO patrol car on the road.

“The two drivers got out and started arguing and fighting with each other,” said Leeper. “The deputy had to break up the fight.”

Both drivers were arrested on attempted murder charges and sent to Nassau County Detention Facility. Both bonded out of jail.

“Thankfully no one was killed in this incident, but it could have been easily turned out that way, because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them,” said Leeper. “It could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”

