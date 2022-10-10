Read full article on original website
Top Speed
AC Schnitzer Just Put The BMW M440i Gran Coupe Into Another League
BMW unveiled the second generation 4 Series, in all three forms, in mid-2020. The model shares many features with the 3 Series, but unlike the previous generation, its design is a significant departure from the 3 Series. This was a move BMW made because it wants its clients to be able to distinguish between the two models. So, if you still have a problem identifying the 4 Series, just look for the large kidney grille. But, while its design is a big departure from the past, the engine line-up is not, and the current 4 Series Gran Coupe still didn't manage to pass the 400-horsepower barrier. It's a good thing we have tuners like AC Schnitzer that are always looking for ways to make BMW models faster and more powerful.
Top Speed
Here's What the Pagani Utopia Could Have Looked Llike
The new Pagani Utopia created all kinds of different reactions. Some think the supercar is the best creation from Pagani yet, while others are not very sure about its design or how successful it will be. In all the other Pagani models we have seen an evolution of the old one, but how much of the Huayra can you actually see in the new Utopia? It seems that the number of people thinking that Pagani's latest creation could have looked a lot better are growing by the day. Just a few days ago, we brought you the Nuovera - a better version of the Utopia created by huydrawingcars. And now is time for a new interpretation, this time coming from Billy Taymiya, also known as the artsbybildraw.
The All-Electric Polestar 3 SUV Is Here, and It’s Taking Aim at Porsche’s Cayenne
Polestar has just debuted its new full-size electric SUV at a special event in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the high-end Volvo spinoff looks to expand its lineup and further establish itself in the luxury EV space. The Polestar 3 is a five-seat utility vehicle that will be a crucial model for the Swedish marque, as demand for SUVs continue to stay strong in the US and around the world. “We are committed to building electric cars that push the boundaries of design, innovation and sustainability with our performance DNA at the core,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. The nascent brand has been...
CNET
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: The Future Is Now
The second the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance made its debut as a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, old men started yelling at clouds. The pissing and moaning over the C63's new powertrain didn't come as a surprise, given how its big-engine-in-a-small-car blueprint was a bread-and-butter component of AMG's lineup over the last 14 years. I had some trepidation, too, but after a quick stint riding shotgun in a development prototype, I think this path to electrification is worth embracing.
Top Speed
Why The Base Porsche 992 Carrera May Be All The 911 You'll Ever Need
The Porsche 911 is in its eighth generation and the 992.1 is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid model of the rear-engine sports car. The 992 generations can be had in 13 different flavors and while the Turbo S and GT3 models are, for obvious reasons, desired, we reckon the base 911 Carrera model is good enough for most. Since its inception in 1964, the rear-engine German sports car has been punching way above its weight in terms of performance, despite oftentimes being outgunned on paper, and to this day, even the base 911 models are upholding the tradition of achieving a lot with little.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Top Speed
IMSA RXR One Super GT Is a Mercedes AMG GTS On Steroids
The Mercedes AMG GT has been around since 2014 and since then, many special versions have been introduced. As the second Mercedes model, completely developed by AMG, performance is plentiful, but that never stopped companies like Brabus and even AMG from developing more hardcore variants like the AMG GT Black Series, AMG GT-R, AMG GT Track Series, and others. Among the creators of hardcore Mercedes AMG GT models is another German tuner that goes by the name IMSA, and they may have produced the closest thing to an AMG GT-based race car for the road that’s also capable of making AMG and Brabus models sweat a bit.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Top Speed
Novitec's Tuning Gives The Ferrari SF90 Spider Mind-Blowing Performance
During the months of summer, Ferrari has been caught testing a hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale on several occasions, so we know the Italians are preparing something for us. Based on past history, it is believed the new model will be named SF90 Versione Speciale, and it will deliver in excess of 1,000 horsepower. We have no idea when the official debut will happen, though, so Novitec comes to the rescue with another cool tuning kit, this time based on the SF90 Spider. The kit is similar to what the tuner announced a few months ago for the SF90 Stradale, but it looks so much better on the Spider.
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter
Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
Top Speed
The Alpine Alpenglow Hypercar Previews the Brand's Future
Renault’s sports car brand, Alpine, has announced a new sports car concept called Alpenglow for the Paris Motor Show. The new model will be presented to the public in the run-up to the show on October 13 and provides an outlook on the design and technology to be used in future production models from Alpine.
Top Speed
2022 Genesis G80 Review: The Korean Luxury Sedan For The Family
The first generation Genesis G80 first came to the U.S. in late 2016 and was sold as a 2017 model. Since then, the G80 can be found in almost 50,000 driveways throughout the country. In 2020, the G80 received new life for its second generation with a facelift. Now, compared...
Top Speed
The Fifth-Generation Toyota 4Runner is Over a Decade Old, But Buyers Don't Seem to Care
The Toyota 4Runner is the most long-lasting car model that the world has seen in recent years. The current model has been around for 13 years and is still selling like hotcakes. In fact, 2021 was the best-selling year for the 4Runner, which is insane when one considers how outdated it is. What is even crazier is the huge price markups buyers pay to get their hands on one of these trucks. Surely, there must be a reason behind these buying behaviors. Here's what one of the most outdated vehicles on the current market has to offer and why it is so appealing In the modern world.
Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid price ranges from the base model up to the highest-end model. The post Here’s What You’ll Pay for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
