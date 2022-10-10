ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident has caused lanes to be blocked on I-185 - near the Manchester Expressway exit. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-185 - leaving two of the three left lanes blocked. It’s unknown at this...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Traffic
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

WEATHER AWARE: Early morning storms before clearing for Friday and the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that is currently bringing showers and storms to the valley that will continue through the evening. There will be a brief lull in shower and thunderstorm activity until the physical cold front moves through overnight. A few of these storms will have the capability of producing some strong gusty winds.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Lights
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m. The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:. Police...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
valdostatoday.com

Columbus man threatens officers with compound bow

COLUMBUS – A Circle K domestic dispute call ends in an officer involved shooting after a Columbus man drew a compound bow at officers. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, GA. The Columbus Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 8, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need. Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization....
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy