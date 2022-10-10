Read full article on original website
WTVM
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident has caused lanes to be blocked on I-185 - near the Manchester Expressway exit. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-185 - leaving two of the three left lanes blocked. It’s unknown at this...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
WTVM
Road improvements coming to make Steam Mill Road in Columbus safer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A public outcry to make a deadly road safer in Columbus is falling on city leaders’ ears after two children were recently hit, one killed, in a hit-and-run accident on Steam Mill Road. As the surviving victim is fighting for his life tonight, officials held...
WTVM
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WTVM
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Early morning storms before clearing for Friday and the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that is currently bringing showers and storms to the valley that will continue through the evening. There will be a brief lull in shower and thunderstorm activity until the physical cold front moves through overnight. A few of these storms will have the capability of producing some strong gusty winds.
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m. The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:. Police...
WTVM
Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
valdostatoday.com
Columbus man threatens officers with compound bow
COLUMBUS – A Circle K domestic dispute call ends in an officer involved shooting after a Columbus man drew a compound bow at officers. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Columbus, GA. The Columbus Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 8, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.
Man charged with murder in deadly March house fire on 14th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly house fire that happened in March 2022. According to police, Richard Jernigan, Jr. is now facing the charge of murder in addition to the arson charge filed against him back in March. The charges against Jernigan stem from […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
WTVM
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host ‘Spooktacular 2022′ at Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Parks and Recreation is ready for spooky season. On October 22, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., the community is invited to participate in Spooktacular 2022. This is the first time the event will be held at Lakebottom Park - located on 17th Street between...
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
insideedition.com
Georgia Mother, Father, and Daughter Dead After Car Crash, Leaving Behind 15-Year-Old Son
A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game. The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
WTVM
CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need. Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization....
