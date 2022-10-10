Read full article on original website
First NEPA Pet Expo slated for Saturday at Viewmont Mall
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It looks like Scooby is trying to sniff out the competition for this weekend's costume contest at the Viewmont Mall. It's just one of the many events going on here as part of the first NEPA Pet Expo. "You can expect 30-plus vendors with pet...
Vaudeville returns to the Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vaudeville made a comeback. The Lackawanna Historical Society hosted its annual dinner at the Ritz Theater downtown, a building celebrating its 115th anniversary. Part of the evening featured a performance highlighting the Electric City's prominence on the vaudeville circuit of the early 20th century. Back then,...
Bee-utiful mural coming to Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A new piece of artwork coming to the Electric City. A bee mural is being painted at the back of the Scranton Civic Ballet Company along Mifflin Avenue. Artist Matthew Willey has been working on it for three weeks. He's painted these types of murals all...
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
6 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 10.13–10.20
The Northampton County Historical Genealogical Society promises a tour relating to murder, mischief and misadventure in Downtown Historic Easton. The tours are offered each Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. through the end of October. Tours are about 90 minutes long, $15 per person and limited to 20 guests.
Mother-daughter duo's dog day care pampering pups
MOOSIC, Pa. — Lisa Thomas' day job as an oncologist isn't easily described as "joyful." But her new side gig — running a dog day care facility in Moosic called Camp Bow Wow — provides an escape. "This is 100 percent joy every day. I watch the...
Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief
After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
Fall Fest held in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest. It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus. There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway. Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from...
Rod of Iron Freedom Festival draws vendors, politicians and singing of patriotic songs
Greeley. The Rod of Iron Freedom Festival drew an assortment of vendors, politicians and people interested in guns.
Inside the Cloak & Wand: A Magical Must-See in Peddler’s Village!
Having just opened its doors in early July of this year in Peddler’s Village, Cloak and Wand is everything and more for those looking for mystical adventure!. The Cloak and Wand’s original and first location is in Mystic, Connecticut - a spooky town in itself! Bucks County tourists and locals alike are in for a treat with this shop. Not only is it a fantasy shop filled with all sorts of wands, cloaks, potions, enchanted plants, books, magical items, clothing, and brooms, but it also houses a very unique and whimsical potion bar!
AWSOM Pet Of The Week- Finn
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Boxer Rottweiler mix named Finn. STROUDSBURG, PA | Finn is a 9-year-old adult male Boxer Rottweiler mix. He has been at the shelter since July 23. He is as very friendly and playful, but his movement is somewhat limited due to a neck injury he is recovering from. Finn has no bite history, has been neutered, is up to date with shots, and is microchipped. He is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Finn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for a $200 adoption fee.
Woman charged for allegedly throwing knife at dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman is behind bars accused of throwing a knife at a dog Wednesday afternoon. Police say Rikki Pate threw a kitchen knife at the husky because it was in her open SUV along Alder Street in the city. Pate is facing animal cruelty charges. The...
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
Fire safety lesson for students
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire and ladder trucks were parked behind Pleasant Valley Elementary school in Polk Township. Students here received an important lesson on fire safety. "One thing that I learned about is if you have a fire in the house, you always have to crawl down," Kensington Frable, a second grader, said.
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
New owners for Gibbons Ford in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Gibbons Ford has been in business in the Dickson City area for more than 70 years. It's changed locations a few times, but the faces in charge have mostly stayed the same — including current owner John Grow. Grow has worked at Gibbons Ford...
Fundraising efforts to build new firehouse in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Along the Lake Ariel Highway sits the Lake Ariel Fire Company, which has served the community since 1916. "Everybody knows one of the volunteers here. It hits home," said Brian Carchedi. Over the years, the fire company has outgrown its current space, which was built...
Comments / 0