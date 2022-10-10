This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Boxer Rottweiler mix named Finn. STROUDSBURG, PA | Finn is a 9-year-old adult male Boxer Rottweiler mix. He has been at the shelter since July 23. He is as very friendly and playful, but his movement is somewhat limited due to a neck injury he is recovering from. Finn has no bite history, has been neutered, is up to date with shots, and is microchipped. He is currently available for adoption at the Stroudsburgs Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM). Finn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for a $200 adoption fee.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO