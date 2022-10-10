Chaplain creates new team to help fight growing overdose deaths

There has been a call to action in the wake of a spike in the number of overdose deaths in the Twin Cities. The situation is quickly becoming more dire than ever in Minneapolis as 55 people died in one month from drug overdose. A local chaplain is now looking to help curb overdose deaths.

Howard Dotson started the Twin Cities Crisis Response Team. He believes that people working outreach at non-profits should be trained to administer nasal Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Sadly, he says the problem has become worse as he says officers have stopped cracking down on drug dealers.

"We're dealing with the aftermath of the word going out to cartels that in Minneapolis the drug deals have carte blanche."

He thinks just like CPR, training for administering nasal Narcan should be just as available.