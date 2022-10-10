Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Select Board instruct Maltez to negotiate vacant Walgreens building purchase
READING – The Select Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to enter into negotiations to purchase the vacant Walgreens building for the purpose of turning it into the town’s new Senior/Community Center. The vote means the town will now negotiate with the owners of the downtown building, BH Waltham II...
homenewshere.com
ADU bylaw ready for fall Town Meeting
WINCHESTER - The Select Board continued discussion on the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw the Planning Board will sponsor at fall Town Meeting with Town Planner Brian Szekely. Szekely told the board an ADU was simply a secondary dwelling, attached or detached, meant to keep families together as it allows seniors to age in place and the disabled to live at home.
Comments / 0