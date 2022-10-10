ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

ADU bylaw ready for fall Town Meeting

WINCHESTER - The Select Board continued discussion on the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw the Planning Board will sponsor at fall Town Meeting with Town Planner Brian Szekely. Szekely told the board an ADU was simply a secondary dwelling, attached or detached, meant to keep families together as it allows seniors to age in place and the disabled to live at home.
WINCHESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy