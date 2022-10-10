Charlotte man plans to renovate house after $150,000 Powerball win

CHARLOTTE — Thomas Pharr, of Charlotte, said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while, which will become a reality after he won a $150,000 Powerball prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a news release.

“We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold, this happens,” Pharr told lottery officials.

Pharr, 67, bought a $3 Power Play ticket for the Sept.17 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

“I had to look at it two or three times to double-check all the zeros and then I had my wife look at it,” he said. “We were surprised and excited.”

He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters.

Pharr took home $106,516 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

