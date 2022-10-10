ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Local officials execute search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
UPDATE: At approximately 3:42 p.m., Sgt. Boyd reported contraband found at the residence.

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Perth Road Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Jason Boyd with the VCSO, the target of a narcotics investigation lives at this residence.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as we receive them.

