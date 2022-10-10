ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos]

By Weso
 3 days ago

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper.

According to TMZ , Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the Brazilian model was in the new Yeezy line on her Instagram .

Love is in the air…(we think). The newest updates on Ye’s love life bubbled up days after dry snitching on NY rapper ASAP Rocky for allegedly cheating on Rihanna . Yeezy ended up backtracking his comments.

Enough about Kanye’s random rants, let us check out some photos of his alleged new boo, Juliana Nalu!

