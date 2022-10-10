ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley shooting injures 3, leaves 1 dead

By Natalia Gurevich
 3 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – A shooting in Berkeley over the weekend led to several people getting injured and one person dying from their injuries.

According to the Berkeley Police Department , a fight started early Saturday morning by the south campus area of the university near Telegraph and Durant.

Shots were fired and several people fled the scene, and four people suffered gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived on scene they began giving the victims medical attention, and the Berkeley Fire Department quickly took the victims to a nearby hopsital.

One person has succumbed to his injury. The status of the other three victims has not yet been made public.

This investigation is ongoing and the suspects have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this case or security footage that captured the suspects, are asked to please contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

