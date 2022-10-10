ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football's Mike Leach pleased Will Rogers has mastered 'easiest' pass

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Former running backs likely will roll their eyes when they see the completion that put Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers at the top of the SEC’s all-time completions list.

Rogers entered Saturday’s win against Arkansas needing seven completions to beat out former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray's 921 career completions. He got 31 with the seventh being a 38-yard pass to Dillon Johnson.

At least that’s what the record book will show.

MAILBAG: What's left for Mississippi State to fix after win against Arkansas

The completion was actually a shovel pass which is still filed as a pass. Merriam-Webster defines a shovel pass as “a short underhand pass,” but in Rogers’ case it’s more of a backhanded pass with his non-throwing hand.

Regardless, the pass typically comes behind the line of scrimmage. Running backs will tell you Johnson, who became Mississippi State’s first 100-yard rusher under Mike Leach, should’ve gotten another 38 yards to his total.

Leach agrees.

"I see it as a little more of a running back stat than a quarterback stat," Leach said Monday. "It goes down how it goes down. All it really is, is a draw."

Leach went viral while at Washington State in 2017 for a demonstration he gave on the shovel pass. Using an empty Dasani water bottle, Leach showed how the shovel pass is a simple act flipping your thumb from facing up to facing down as the ball is shoved forward.

He first came across the shovel pass while coaching at Iowa Wesleyan University and carried it with him to his future stops, including Kentucky and Texas Tech.

However, at Texas Tech he came across a pair of quarterbacks incapable of making it look easy. In his demonstration, Leach showed the quarterbacks, whom he didn’t identify, flailing their arms and trying something similar to a basketball chest pass.

“The whole spastic motion in-and-of itself was both entertaining and disgusting to see on film,” Leach said in 2017.

Leach said he had to draw a circle on the chalk board and have them practice flipping the ball into that circle.

That hasn't been the case with Rogers, Leach says. The junior quarterback has been a natural, which shouldn't be an oddity but sometimes is.

"That's one of the easiest things to do, which has always amazed me that I even had to teach it," Leach said.

It gives No. 17 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) one less thing to worry about Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football's Mike Leach pleased Will Rogers has mastered 'easiest' pass

Comments / 0

Related
madisoncountyjournal.com

Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game

Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Mississippi State, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Mississippi State, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
kicks96news.com

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder

The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said. So, the judge sentenced Doss. He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
HOUSTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

NMHS updates mask mandate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6. The following is a copy of the announcement. North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions. Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Sec#Washington State
wtva.com

Stepdaughter key witness in Houston murder trial

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday was the second day of trial for murder suspect Jarquavious Doss. He’s accused of murdering Rob Cox on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Prosecutors on Tuesday used testimonies from a handful of people, including Cox’s step-daughter Alexis Tallant. Cox and her had traveled...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy