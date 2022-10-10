Mississippi State football's Mike Leach pleased Will Rogers has mastered 'easiest' pass

STARKVILLE — Former running backs likely will roll their eyes when they see the completion that put Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers at the top of the SEC’s all-time completions list.

Rogers entered Saturday’s win against Arkansas needing seven completions to beat out former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray's 921 career completions. He got 31 with the seventh being a 38-yard pass to Dillon Johnson.

At least that’s what the record book will show.

The completion was actually a shovel pass which is still filed as a pass. Merriam-Webster defines a shovel pass as “a short underhand pass,” but in Rogers’ case it’s more of a backhanded pass with his non-throwing hand.

Regardless, the pass typically comes behind the line of scrimmage. Running backs will tell you Johnson, who became Mississippi State’s first 100-yard rusher under Mike Leach, should’ve gotten another 38 yards to his total.

Leach agrees.

"I see it as a little more of a running back stat than a quarterback stat," Leach said Monday. "It goes down how it goes down. All it really is, is a draw."

Leach went viral while at Washington State in 2017 for a demonstration he gave on the shovel pass. Using an empty Dasani water bottle, Leach showed how the shovel pass is a simple act flipping your thumb from facing up to facing down as the ball is shoved forward.

He first came across the shovel pass while coaching at Iowa Wesleyan University and carried it with him to his future stops, including Kentucky and Texas Tech.

However, at Texas Tech he came across a pair of quarterbacks incapable of making it look easy. In his demonstration, Leach showed the quarterbacks, whom he didn’t identify, flailing their arms and trying something similar to a basketball chest pass.

“The whole spastic motion in-and-of itself was both entertaining and disgusting to see on film,” Leach said in 2017.

Leach said he had to draw a circle on the chalk board and have them practice flipping the ball into that circle.

That hasn't been the case with Rogers, Leach says. The junior quarterback has been a natural, which shouldn't be an oddity but sometimes is.

"That's one of the easiest things to do, which has always amazed me that I even had to teach it," Leach said.

It gives No. 17 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) one less thing to worry about Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football's Mike Leach pleased Will Rogers has mastered 'easiest' pass