ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, NC

Investigation into Trinity shooting underway

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCE5n_0iTdmOFn00

There are no current updates from Randolph County's Sheriff's Office about a shooting that happened Saturday morning in Trinity.

This is according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson who said there are no updates investigators can share as of Monday evening.

On Oct. 8 deputies responded to a call about a gunshot wound near Roy Farlow Road in Trinity. Authorities responded to the incident at 11:06 a.m.

Emergency services and fire responded alongside Air Care who airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

"Condition of patient was stable at that time," reads information provided by the Sheriff's Office.

While the investigation is still ongoing, reports taken from the related 911 call detail an alleged altercation preceding the shooting. In the scenario, as described by the 911 tape, the alleged altercation ensued after a passerby stopped to offer the victim aid. The victim sustained gunshot-related injuries in the midst of the altercation.

Authorities have not entirely corroborated this information.

"The caller reported an unknown female to be the victim of the gunshot wound," reads information from the Sheriff's office. "She is still listed in stable condition as of October 10, 2022. She has been identified but we are not releasing her name at this time."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Trinity, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Air Care#The Sheriff S Office
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Attempted Home Invasion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Queen City News

Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, seized in Randolph County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing felony trafficking charges following a drug bust in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the RCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Division finished its investigation related to the selling of drugs throughout Randolph County. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

956
Followers
219
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy