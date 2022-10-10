Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears arguments on animal welfare in pork industry and death penalty case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. Listen in the player above. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers...
Justice Department asks court to deny Donald Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn...
Trump criticizes legal system after his deposition in defamation lawsuit ordered
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
Trial begins for Russian analyst who was source for flawed Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during...
WATCH: Rep. Luria describes Trump’s ‘coordinated, multi-part plan’ to overturn 2020 election results
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., made remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. She stated that Donald Trump was “personally and directly involved” in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that...
Prosecutor makes final case for Parkland shooter’s execution
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast “Serial.”. Emily Witty, a spokeswoman for the city of Baltimore’s state’s attorney’s office, said in...
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
Medicaid expansion is on the ballot in South Dakota. Here’s what voters think
South Dakota, one of a dozen states that has strict limits on who can qualify for Medicaid, could vote in November to expand health care coverage to thousands more people. A new state poll finds that supporters currently outweigh the opposition, but a large percentage have not made up their minds.
WATCH: Jury gives Parkland school shooter life sentence for killing 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed. Watch...
Indiana Supreme Court still considering if state abortion ban violates state constitution
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
Parkland parents respond to jury’s recommended sentence of life in prison for gunman
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Florida Gov. DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move, which followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights...
