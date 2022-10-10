ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor makes final case for Parkland shooter’s execution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.
PARKLAND, FL
PBS NewsHour

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast “Serial.”. Emily Witty, a spokeswoman for the city of Baltimore’s state’s attorney’s office, said in...
BALTIMORE, MD
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
POTUS
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

