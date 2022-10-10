ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Erykah Badu Is Gearing Up To Drop Her New ‘Anemones’ Leg Warmers In A New Clothing Line

By Shannon Dawson
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWp1r_0iTdmFJG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0042jR_0iTdmFJG00

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty


Erykah Badu is stepping into the footwear space with an interesting concept.

Over Paris Fashion Week, the Neo soul icon was spotted wearing a head-turning shoe cover that featured long sprawling tentacles. Earlier this month, the “Window Seat” hitmaker wore a red version of the otherworldly accessory to Rick Owen’s fashion showcase. She was also spotted walking about the streets of Paris in a grey pair of the futuristic shoes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNICORN Mutant Cobra – present (@erykahbadu)

On Sunday, Badu revealed that she had the “ugly” shoe custom-made with the help of fashion student Myah Hasbany. They are called Anemones by Badu, and according to W Magazine , they’re leg warmers. On Instagram, the 51-year-old star said she would offer the special garment in an “upcoming couture line.”

Hasbany, still under 21, is currently studying fashion at the famed Central Saint Martins in London. The young designer has been making waves in the industry for her glob-like knitwear designs. Badu met the talented artist while she was studying at Dallas’s Booker T. Washington High School, which is the singer’s alma mater.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNICORN Mutant Cobra – present (@erykahbadu)

Over the summer, while performing in Switzerland, the four-time Grammy-award-winner was spotted wearing a blue ombré pair of the unique leg warmers. She has also worn a full-body version of Hasbany’s unique glob design in the past.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @myahhasbany

We got to say this one threw us for a loop, but something about these leg warmers seems perfect for Mrs. Badu. The Queen of Neo Soul has been known to rock the unthinkable. Remember when she pulled up to the Met Gala in 2021, wearing that dramatic overcoat and not one but two unique hats?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abreK_0iTdmFJG00

Source: John Shearer / Getty


She also turned heads at the Academy Awards in 2000, where she wore that stunning Rastafari inspired crochet dress and a matching turban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vo4aU_0iTdmFJG00

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Erykah has been sporting her unique style for years, and we can’t wait to see how she injects her big personality into this upcoming line. Would you rock Erykah Badu’s leg warmers? Tell us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS…

Erykah Badu Shut It Down In Her New Campaign With Burberry

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Gigi Hadid Walked the Runway in a See-Through Silver Fishnet Dress

It's official: the Fashion Month runways have determined that sheer dresses are not going anywhere anytime soon. And Gigi Hadid went one step further, making a case for fishnet frocks during the holiday season in a metallic look on the Chloé runway. On Thursday, the supermodel traipsed down the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway

Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim. Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style

The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes a Sheer Statement in Versace Corset Dress & Vibrant Red Pumps

Tracee Ellis Ross packed a punch on social media with her latest outfit post. The Golden Globe-winning star posed on Instagram in a pale tan Versace dress, styled by Karla Welch. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 collection, the midi-length number featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a faintly sheer texture. Completing the piece with a sultry finish was a curved piped corset bodice. Ross’ ensemble was finished with red tights and round gold Uncommon Matters hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) “Sometime, I don’t play!” Ross captioned the photo series, where she posed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#The Window Seat#Unicorn Mutant Cobra#W Magazine
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row

Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release. The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Smith literally topped off his look with a large flower-shaped headpiece he used to frame his face; he embraced the style earlier at Stella McCartney’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign

Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

7 of the best new perfumes to know about this autumn, from Prada to YSL

Whether you like to douse yourself in a cloud of signature scent each morning or prefer to peruse your perfume wardrobe and decide what suits your mood, autumn is the perfect time to invest in a new fragrance.The start of the season is when perfumeries and fashion houses bring out the big guns – major new launches vying for a place on your dressing table, plus exciting twists on bestselling juices, and limited editions you need to snap up before they disappear.Richer than their spring/summer counterparts, these long-lasting aromas offer more bang for your buck. Just a few spritzes is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Olive Tones Coat The New Balance 1906R’s Cordura Fabric Tooling

Two years since its revitalization to the marketplace, thisneverthat, size?, INVINCIBLE and Japanese Stylist Akio Hasegawa have ushered in a bevy of disparate collaborative offerings for the iconic 2000’s runner. As the weather turns cool and leaves begin to crisp, the Boston-based brand is taking a short hiatus from its joint propositions in favor of fall-friendly builds such as employing reinforced Cordura Fabric across its latest New Balance 1906R.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

How Fashion Reclaimed the Corset

At a recent party in SoHo, I was surrounded by flirty Gen Z’ers and Cali-sober younger millennials. The looks were ferocious, with skin showing all-round, from itty-bitty skirts to curve-skimming dresses and crop tops galore—and, amid the throbbing electro and all that skin, I spotted one young woman wearing a dainty corset, laced up at the front. I couldn’t stop myself from asking her about it. “I love the corset for all sorts of structural and flattering reasons,” replied Lizzy Cohan, a 26-year-old journalism student. She bought this one after she saw the lead singer of a favorite band, the Marias, wearing something similar, and tracked down Christina Montoya, the designer of the California-based brand Stiina. A DM later and measurements sent, Cohan had her corset, which at this party she wore with wide-leg cargos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

312
Followers
838
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy