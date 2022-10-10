UT Arlington screening ‘Echoes from The Hill’ docuseries on October 18
DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington officials invite residents to a free screening of the first episode of the docuseries “Echoes from the Hill” on Oct. 18.
The docuseries explores what life was like for Black residents in a small Arlington community commonly known as The Hill. The Hill was the only historic addition platted for Arlington’s African American residents.
Officials say the screening will take place starting at 7 p.m. at the Rosebud Theatre inside the E.H. Herford University Center at UT Arlington. There will be a public reception prior to the screening at 6 p.m. and a panel discussion following the movie.
For more information, click here .
