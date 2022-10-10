ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Hurricane Ian victim: Rose Marie Santangelo died in Naples home she loved

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Rose Marie Santangelo died in the Naples home she loved, according to her obituary, on Rivard Drive during Hurricane Ian's storm surge on Sept. 29.

On her obituary through Fox Funeral Home , those who knew her posted memories and condolences.

"Rosie and I were friends since high school, I loved that girl," Marie Pekkanen said. "We spoke on the phone the night before Ian hit and I was planning to visit next year. I will truly miss her. My sympathies go out to her family and other friends."

Related: Medical examiner identifies Collier County deaths caused by Hurricane Ian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmsd9_0iTdlvyd00

Santangelo was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 22, 1949, to her late parents Enrico and Lucille Santangelo, according to her obituary.

She graduated from South High School and went on to get a degree in radiologic technology. She moved to Miami to further her career and eventually ended up in Naples.

Her career was primarily in cancer treatment

She worked at the NCH Healthcare System as a radiation oncology administrative and clinical director from February of 1980 to June of 2001. She then became a medical dosimetrist for NCH Healthcare System in June of 2001 to April of 2008. In April of 2008 she became the medical dosimetrist for 21st Century Oncology where she worked until retirement in February of 2015.

After retirement she started her own consulting business, RMS Dosimetry, LLC that she operated from 2015 until 2021.

"She had enormous compassion for her Cancer patients, was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, an avid reader, and a lover of white wine," her obituary said.

Her obituary said she considered her nieces and nephews as her children. Her friends she considered family.

"She was a wonderful lifelong friend and I will sadly surely miss her," Dottie Krake posted.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Hurricane Ian victim: Rose Marie Santangelo died in Naples home she loved

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian

A group of cloistered Florida nuns found themselves with nowhere to go as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a deadly Category 4 hurricane last month. Sister Mary Frances and three other nuns recalled watching in horror as water flooded the first floor of their monastery in Fort Myers Beach, confining them to the second floor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

96-year-old WWII Veteran survives Ian in a trailer

A 96-year-old WWII veteran survived Hurricane Ian in his flooded trailer. Walter was not going to let Ian get the best of him. His belongings, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well. WINK News met Walter back in February on his 96th birthday. People seemed to like the...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Alexander’s opens with new name, marks 27th anniversary

Alexander’s Restaurant reopened Oct. 6 as Alexander’s Garden Restaurant, according to chef Alexander Bernard. The reopening follows the chef’s annual summer sabbatical in California’s Bay Area. The restaurant sustained minimal damage from Hurricane Ian and the reopening had been planned since spring. The reopening coincides with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Miami, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Naples, FL
City
Youngstown, FL
Naples, FL
Obituaries
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

The Med restaurant launches on Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The first new area restaurant to launch in the two weeks since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Southwest Florida opens for dinner tonight on Bayshore Drive in East Naples. The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant concept, has transformed the building and backyard vacated last spring by Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which operated for more than three years in a small space on the corner of Bayshore Drive and Lunar Street that previously was The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn, and The Ship’s Inn Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Marie
fox13news.com

It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
LEE COUNTY, FL
bshsnews.com

Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida

Sept. 26: Charlotte and Pinellas County Issue Evacuation Orders. Charlotte County was the first to issue an evacuation order for their residents in two separate zones. This included the residents of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Sarasota counties were soon to follow as the hurricane developed. Generally, for the entire Tampa Bay area, evacuation orders were issued for any residents living in mobile homes or trailers.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Gannett#Cancer Treatment#Rivard Drive#Hurricane Ian#Fox Funeral Home#South High School#Nch Healthcare System#Rms Dosimetry#Llc
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Lesson from Ian: People are the greatest bulwark

It’s been several weeks now, and recovery is well underway. So it’s a good time to take stock. How bad was Hurricane Ian? And what did we learn from it?. The severity of Ian can’t be overstated. For Southwest Florida, it was the worst storm in history, with losses projected to surpass $100 billion.
NAPLES, FL
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Fights Through Hurricane Ian Floodwaters To Save Disabled Brothers

A Florida woman is now sharing the heroic story of how she fought through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in order to save her disabled brothers. During a recent interview with Fox Weather, Darcy Bishop revealed that her brothers were both born with cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s. The duo also has the mental development of a young child. Bishop explained that her parents had traveled to Wisconsin over the summer and she was home to care for her brothers during the storm. Although her parents were going to come home at the beginning of October, Bishop said she urged them to stay in Wisconsin due to the predictions of when Hurricane Ian would make landfall.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Environment
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy