Hurricane Ian victim: Registered nurse SueAnn Shell drowned in Naples apartment

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
SueAnn Shell died on Sept. 28 from drowning during Hurricane Ian's storm surge.

Her roommate returned to their apartment on Sandpiper Street in Naples after the storm and found her dead, according to the 20th District Medical Examiner's Office.

On her obituary on Legacy.com, those who knew Shell posted memories and condolences.

"I will always love you till the stars fall from the sky, and night turns into day," Library Bruce posted.

Ian death toll:Medical examiner identifies Collier County deaths caused by Hurricane Ian

Theater usher mourned after body found:'She could carry on a conversation with anybody'

"A beautiful woman who shared many beautiful moments," Jason Anderson posted.

According to her Facebook, Shell was a registered nurse.

"You were always so great to work with," Michael Mumm posted.

Constance Grant
2d ago

Being a nurse for over 30 years we work so hard trying to help save others lives we dnt have time to make sure our lives are taken care of.....sometimes when your shift is over at 5 we are still working for the next 10 to 16hrs.....so please instead of talking down about us we should be appreciated more for what we do.

Vince Petro
2d ago

Being RN for almost 40 years, our commitment is saving others. Unfortunately, this RN worked at my hospital. May she rest in peace. GODSPEED

Rico Suave
2d ago

As a Floridian, I do not understand why people do not evacuate when told to do so by local authorities during an emergency! Nothing you own is worth your life. Nothing!

