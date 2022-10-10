Hurricane Ian victim: Registered nurse SueAnn Shell drowned in Naples apartment

SueAnn Shell died on Sept. 28 from drowning during Hurricane Ian's storm surge.

Her roommate returned to their apartment on Sandpiper Street in Naples after the storm and found her dead, according to the 20th District Medical Examiner's Office.

On her obituary on Legacy.com, those who knew Shell posted memories and condolences.

"I will always love you till the stars fall from the sky, and night turns into day," Library Bruce posted.

"A beautiful woman who shared many beautiful moments," Jason Anderson posted.

According to her Facebook, Shell was a registered nurse.

"You were always so great to work with," Michael Mumm posted.