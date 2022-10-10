Read full article on original website
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
Viewpoints: Chatham County Schools Opinions
"Viewpoints" is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community.
Schools, business, taxes, growth: Wake County leaders paint a picture of the future
The theme of this year's State of the County Address is "Painting a Picture of our Future." The speakers include: Sig Hutchinson, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners; Catty Moore, Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System; Scott Ralls, President of Wake Technical Community College; and Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber.
Durham Public Schools aim to fill 120 teacher vacancies at job fair
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Durham Public Schools are looking to fill more than 100 vacancies at a job fair at Hillside High School on Monday. According to DPS officials, the district still needs to fill about 120 teacher positions. The district is particularly in need of math...
UNC Selected to Host 2023 World Anti-Bullying Forum
UNC will host the 2023 World Anti-Bullying Forum, in the first time the event has been hosted outside of Europe. The forum will take place from October 25 through October 27. The forum will be led by Dr. Dorothy Espelage, a faculty member and William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education within the UNC School of Education. UNC describes Dr. Espelage as “a foremost expert on bullying and youth well-being,” with more than 25 years of research into the subject.
Chapel Hill: Pickle Ball, Franklin St. Future, and 11 Story Building
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, October 13th. She discussed the future of Franklins Street, a proposed 11 story building, the town’s pickle ball facilities, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
As ‘scary’ number of young people die from opioids, NCCU play seeks solutions, compassion
“The stage gives equity to everyone’s story being told,” said the NCCU director who hopes a play addresses ongoing disparities in the opioid crisis.
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park

Town Council: Broader Vision Needed for Downtown Before Taking Franklin Street Control
The North Carolina Department of Transportation recently finished its resurfacing of Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill. But will it be the last time that responsibility falls to the state?. The Town of Chapel Hill installed new bicycle lanes along the road, a long-time project that required significant collaboration with...
The 5:00 News – Future of Franklin Street, University Place Remodel, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a town council meeting set to discuss the future of Franklin Street downtown, the next phase of remodel for University Place Mall, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Embrace The Space: Brian Peterson
Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Brian Peterson, director of community relations for UNC!. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Brian Peterson, urban designer for the town of Chapel Hill!
On Air Today: Chis Covington and Alex Carrasquillo from the Chapel Hill Fire Department
Chris Covington and Alex Carrasquillo from the Chapel Hill Fire Department spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. They discussed fire prevention week and strategies for being fire safe. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Clayton Youth Council Launches Community Service Initiative
CLAYTON – Clayton Youth Council members from Johnston County high schools have committed to volunteering 1,000 hours by the end of the 2022-2023 school year through their community service initiative, “The Art of Coming Together.”. Clayton Youth Council (CYC) is a local volunteer organization that operates as a...
Orange County: Decriminalizing Marijauna, Opioid Advisory, and Department of Aging
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. She discussed the Opioid Advisory Committee applications, decriminalizing Marijuana, and the Department of Aging. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month
Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
"Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred," said Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard.
Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West
The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
