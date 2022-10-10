ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chatham County Schools Opinions

"Viewpoints" is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Schools, business, taxes, growth: Wake County leaders paint a picture of the future

The theme of this year's State of the County Address is "Painting a Picture of our Future." The speakers include: Sig Hutchinson, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners; Catty Moore, Superintendent of the Wake County Public School System; Scott Ralls, President of Wake Technical Community College; and Adrienne Cole, President and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Durham Public Schools aim to fill 120 teacher vacancies at job fair

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with Durham Public Schools are looking to fill more than 100 vacancies at a job fair at Hillside High School on Monday. According to DPS officials, the district still needs to fill about 120 teacher positions. The district is particularly in need of math...
DURHAM, NC
UNC Selected to Host 2023 World Anti-Bullying Forum

UNC will host the 2023 World Anti-Bullying Forum, in the first time the event has been hosted outside of Europe. The forum will take place from October 25 through October 27. The forum will be led by Dr. Dorothy Espelage, a faculty member and William C. Friday Distinguished Professor of Education within the UNC School of Education. UNC describes Dr. Espelage as “a foremost expert on bullying and youth well-being,” with more than 25 years of research into the subject.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'

When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
MEBANE, NC
Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park

CHAPEL HILL, NC
Education
Podcast
Embrace The Space: Brian Peterson

Click below to listen to the conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Brian Peterson, director of community relations for UNC!. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Brian Peterson, urban designer for the town of Chapel Hill!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Clayton Youth Council Launches Community Service Initiative

CLAYTON – Clayton Youth Council members from Johnston County high schools have committed to volunteering 1,000 hours by the end of the 2022-2023 school year through their community service initiative, “The Art of Coming Together.”. Clayton Youth Council (CYC) is a local volunteer organization that operates as a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Durham residents to vote on $550.2 million bond next month

Durham residents will vote on whether to increase property taxes to fund various projects, through a bond referendum next month. If all three are approved, property taxes could go up by $25 dollars a year, for every $100,000 of a home’s worth. The three bond referendum questions coming before...
DURHAM, NC
Chatham Park Check-In: Mosaic and 79 Degrees West

The Chatham Park Check-In continues with the next series of interviews, which cover the Mosaic multiuse center that features commercial, consumer and condominium space. Interviewed are Mosaic developers Kirk Bradley and Kevin Scanlon, plus Michelle Bolas and Sheryl Waddell, from Innovate Carolina, UNC-Chapel Hill’s department for innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development, who are creating the co-working space 79 Degrees West at the Mosaic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

