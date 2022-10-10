Read full article on original website
Wave 3
JCPS Showcase of Schools returns to Kentucky International Convention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and students will have a chance to check out a number of Jefferson County Public Schools as the Showcase of Schools returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center. The event is scheduled on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A...
Wave 3
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is a special “thank you” to the people who save lives in the emergency room. This week is ER Nurse Appreciation Week. One ER nurse with UofL Health spoke about some of the challenges nurses have faced lately. “In the emergency room,...
Wave 3
Code Louisville celebrates graduates in technology careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Code Louisville graduates, along with mentors and staff, were celebrated on Thursday for milestones made in the technology field. Code Louisville provides free coding training for residents age 18 and up, offering courses in web development, user experience design, data analysis, quality assurance and more.
Ky. juvenile detention centers facing critical staffing shortages, overcrowding
Juvenile detention officials say staff shortages and overcrowding are among the challenges that led to fires, and an escape at a Jefferson County facility.
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer recognized for water industry contributions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has been recognized for his contributions to the water industry. The Water Environment Federation awarded Louisville Metro’s mayor with its 2022 Public Officials Award for his work over his three terms. The not-for-profit technical and educational organization’s award is presented to a...
Wave 3
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Wave 3
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Wave 3
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. The claims in the lawsuit against Vanguard Academy include spraying kids with water bottles, dropping infants and cursing at them. One of the incidents mentioned in the lawsuit occurred Sept. 28. The...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year. The event will begin...
wdrb.com
Cardinal Stadium hosting job fair on Wednesday for several Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
Wave 3
All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week. All children have left the hospital and returned home. The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest. It was said that 17...
Wave 3
Candidates for Ky. 3rd Congressional District lay out campaign plans in forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two candidates for the Kentucky 3rd Congressional District met to answer questions and discuss campaign plans on Thursday afternoon. The forum was hosted by the Rotary Club of Louisville at Joe’s Palm Room, where Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey and Republican candidate Stuart Ray discussed multiple topics including inflation, gun safety reform and abortion.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Housing Authority marks milestone helping 400 residents become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisville resident Tyese Stokes, home isn't just a place, but a feeling. As the holidays approach, the mother of two is excited to spend it with her family under their new roof. “I'm looking forward to creating new memories,” she said. Stokes participated in...
Wave 3
Veterans concerned about string of robberies at VFW, AMVETS posts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans wonder who could be behind robberies that have cost groups thousands of dollars. The most recent happened this weekend in Germantown. Thieves stole $8,500 from AMVETS Post 1 on Swan Street. The crime was very similar to a robbery at the VFW Post 6182 in...
Wave 3
Cimtech Inc. expanding in New Albany, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking celebration took place Tuesday in honor of a manufacturing plant coming to New Albany. Cimtech Inc. and its subsidiaries specialize in machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering and design, the release said. “We are very excited to expand our headquarters in southern Indiana,” Jesika...
Wave 3
Bartender speaks on winning Louisville cocktail competition
Bartender speaks on winning Louisville cocktail competition
wdrb.com
Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
