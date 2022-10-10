ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Code Louisville celebrates graduates in technology careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of Code Louisville graduates, along with mentors and staff, were celebrated on Thursday for milestones made in the technology field. Code Louisville provides free coding training for residents age 18 and up, offering courses in web development, user experience design, data analysis, quality assurance and more.
Mayor Fischer recognized for water industry contributions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has been recognized for his contributions to the water industry. The Water Environment Federation awarded Louisville Metro’s mayor with its 2022 Public Officials Award for his work over his three terms. The not-for-profit technical and educational organization’s award is presented to a...
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville

‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims. Updated: 19 hours ago. An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year. The event will begin...
All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week. All children have left the hospital and returned home. The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest. It was said that 17...
Candidates for Ky. 3rd Congressional District lay out campaign plans in forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two candidates for the Kentucky 3rd Congressional District met to answer questions and discuss campaign plans on Thursday afternoon. The forum was hosted by the Rotary Club of Louisville at Joe’s Palm Room, where Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey and Republican candidate Stuart Ray discussed multiple topics including inflation, gun safety reform and abortion.
Veterans concerned about string of robberies at VFW, AMVETS posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans wonder who could be behind robberies that have cost groups thousands of dollars. The most recent happened this weekend in Germantown. Thieves stole $8,500 from AMVETS Post 1 on Swan Street. The crime was very similar to a robbery at the VFW Post 6182 in...
Cimtech Inc. expanding in New Albany, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking celebration took place Tuesday in honor of a manufacturing plant coming to New Albany. Cimtech Inc. and its subsidiaries specialize in machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering and design, the release said. “We are very excited to expand our headquarters in southern Indiana,” Jesika...
Bartender speaks on winning Louisville cocktail competition

‘I just don’t understand why': Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods. Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up, after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. The Big Stomp music festival in Louisville...
Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
