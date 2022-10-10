Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
blackchronicle.com
Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for first time
DALLAS — Some highschool seniors in Dallas County are anxiously making ready for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election. Ariana Flores, 18, is amongst those that’ve been making ready by ensuring as lots of her classmates had been registered earlier than the deadline for the overall election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
MedCore Acquires Dallas Senior Living Community
The property features 70 assisted living and 16 memory care residences. MedCore Partners has acquired The Grove on Forest Lane, an 86-unit senior housing community in North Dallas. MedCore is planning to renovate the property, with Senior by Design and a soon to-be-named general contractor in charge of the renovation process.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A North Texas city is using a pilot program for a wrong-way driver detection system
IRVING, Texas — The city of Irving is serving as the first city to pilot FLIR, a wrong-way driver detection system. The cameras alert authorities by email when they detect a vehicle moving toward oncoming traffic. Although it's new to Irving, the North Texas Tollway Authority already uses technology...
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey
ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
Squad car parked at Dallas Police Northwest Patrol station for Arellano memorial
A Dallas police car often driven by police officer Jacob Arellano is now parked outside Dallas PD’s Northwest Patrol headquarters near Bachman Lake where Arellano was stationed.
Requests to vote by mail down from 4 years ago in some North Texas counties
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nancy Kee is eligible to vote by mail, but says she still likes casting her ballot in person. "I feel like going to vote to me is something personal and I feel like I need to go and stand in line with the people," she said.Kee isn't alone.Requests to vote by mail in three North Texas counties during this year's midterm election show a sharp decline from the midterm election four years ago.In Collin County, the number of people requesting a mail ballot is nearly half the number from the November 2018 election.Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce...
Dallas Observer
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Denies Wearing Blackface During '80s Criminal Trespass Incident
A report by the far-right politics website Current Revolt claims Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was arrested in September 1983 for criminal trespass after he and others allegedly went into several apartments in blackface trying to frighten students at Baylor University. Backing up the claim is a Waco Police Department...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore 'blackface'
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
Comments / 0