ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for first time

DALLAS — Some highschool seniors in Dallas County are anxiously making ready for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election. Ariana Flores, 18, is amongst those that’ve been making ready by ensuring as lots of her classmates had been registered earlier than the deadline for the overall election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Elections
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
multihousingnews.com

MedCore Acquires Dallas Senior Living Community

The property features 70 assisted living and 16 memory care residences. MedCore Partners has acquired The Grove on Forest Lane, an 86-unit senior housing community in North Dallas. MedCore is planning to renovate the property, with Senior by Design and a soon to-be-named general contractor in charge of the renovation process.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Midterm Election#Drive Thru#Politics Local#Election Local#Dallas County Elections#1460 Round Table Drive#Votetexas#State#Texans
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike

The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Blue Ribbon News

City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey

ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Requests to vote by mail down from 4 years ago in some North Texas counties

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nancy Kee is eligible to vote by mail, but says she still likes casting her ballot in person. "I feel like going to vote to me is something personal and I feel like I need to go and stand in line with the people," she said.Kee isn't alone.Requests to vote by mail in three North Texas counties during this year's midterm election show a sharp decline from the midterm election four years ago.In Collin County, the number of people requesting a mail ballot is nearly half the number from the November 2018 election.Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy