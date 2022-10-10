These houses date back to the 1800s and offer a glimpse into the island’s affluent past. Before Galveston became known as a beach town filled with tourists and souvenir shops, it was an island where immigrants from around the world planted their roots. There were no snow cone stands parked on the Seawall or bicyclists riding down the sidewalk; instead, the island was the site of Civil War battles and for a time was recognized as one of the wealthiest cities in the country.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO