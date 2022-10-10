Read full article on original website
Route 364 ramp in St. Charles County reopening Friday
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation crews will reopen the westbound Route 364 exit ramp to eastbound Route 94 starting Friday, Oct. 14. The ramp, located in St. Charles County, is set to reopen after the morning rush on Friday, weather permitting. The ramp has...
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
St. Louis County police investigating deadly crash Thursday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly motor crash in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call at around 12:20 about an accident on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection of St. Cyr. When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. Officers found a gold-colored Chevrolet Cavalier and grey-colored Toyota Camry had been involved in a collision.
Traffic slowed down at I-270 in Hazelwood due to crash
ST. LOUIS – Traffic on Interstate 270 is slowed down Thursday morning in the westbound direction near Interstate 170 due to a crash. Traffic is backed up for several miles as of 9:30 a.m. Witnesses tell FOX 2 that pipes came loose from an 18-wheeler. Police are responding to the scene.
MoDOT to close I-70 at Zumbehl for 15-minute intervals Oct. 20-21￼
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers in St. Charles County may experience brief delays next week as road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation start work on an overpass that runs across Interstate 70. Beginning Oct. 20 at 9 p.m., crews will begin placing girders over eastbound I-70...
Five motorcyclists involved in I-44 crash in west St. Louis County, traffic stalled
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Crews respond to overnight fire at former East St. Louis firehouse
Firefighters respond to a fire at a former firehouse in East St. Louis overnight.
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Deadly hit-and-run in St. Louis County on road notorious for crashes
Residents living near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Drive say a deadly hit-and-run is the latest tragedy in a string of crashes in that area.
Rideshare carjackings spike in East St. Louis, precautions warned
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Police are warning rideshare drivers to take precautions after some have become targets of recent carjackings in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police have reported seven carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers in East St. Louis since late June, including one that turned deadly. Authorities...
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
DO NOT BURN: Red Flag Warning issued for several counties near St. Louis
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the St. Louis region on Thursday.
Man struck, killed overnight in north St. Louis Co. hit-and-run crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man died overnight in a hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground. The victim was rushed to a hopsital, but later died from his injuries.
Police: Piece of metal went through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 when a piece of metal went through her windshield. Police said the driver then hit the concrete wall several times near the Vandeventer exit.
Pedestrian killed in north St. Louis County hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
