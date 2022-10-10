The Courtesy Bar (Instagram) has just celebrated its 10th anniversary but in a new home in Winter Park. We told you HERE that the longtime favorite craft cocktail bar would be relocating to the former home of Bear and Peacock at 1288 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] and now they have announced they will be opening to the public on Friday, October 14. We were invited to a media preview on Wednesday, so be sure to watch the Instagram video at the bottom of this story.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO