West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am in the back passenger side.

The 30-year-old driver of the Grand Am was taken to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. A 32-year-old passenger was also taken to Colby Medical Center with suspected minor injuries, according to the KHP.

The 8-year-old in the Grand Am, improperly restrained, according to the KHP, was transported with suspected serious injuries. A 5-year-old, wearing a seatbelt but not properly “restrained,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, also had a serious injury.

A 9-month-old properly restrained in a child seat suffered only minor injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Honda had only minor injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.