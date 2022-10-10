Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
The Post and Courier
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls
COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
coladaily.com
Lower Richland High School student arrested for active shooter hoax call
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
iheart.com
14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School
(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
abccolumbia.com
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools. Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats. All threats are investigated and taken seriously when...
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
WIS-TV
C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators. Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified....
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man sentenced 10 years in prison following boat crash
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an incident where he crashed a boat, killing two people. Authorities say Dylan Steele, 28, was intoxicated when it happened. Steele was ordered by a Newberry County judge to pay a $10,000 fine and 250...
iheart.com
Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown
(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
