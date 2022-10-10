Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.

