Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls

COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lower Richland High School student arrested for active shooter hoax call

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
iheart.com

14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School

(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

C.A. Johnson High School under lock down

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
abccolumbia.com

School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Ex-Richland One employee accused of taking money has bond hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former Richland One employee accused of using school funds for his personal use made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. During Thursday's hearing Judge Clifton Newman gave Braddy a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which means he doesn't have to pay any money up front to be released from jail.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

C.A. Johnson on modified lockdown after threatening social media post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - C.A. Johnson High School was put on a modified lockdown Tuesday after a threatening social media post was brought to the attention of school administrators. Richland One School District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible, however, the Columbia Police Department was notified....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man sentenced 10 years in prison following boat crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an incident where he crashed a boat, killing two people. Authorities say Dylan Steele, 28, was intoxicated when it happened. Steele was ordered by a Newberry County judge to pay a $10,000 fine and 250...
LEXINGTON, SC
iheart.com

Social Media Posts Puts Columbia School Into Modified Lockdown

(Columbia, SC) -- Police are investigating a threatening social media post in Columbia. It caused C.A. Johnson High School to put on a modified lockdown Tuesday. The Richland One School District says the lockdown is a precaution and the threat is not believed to be credible. Additional police officers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree

CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
COLUMBIA, SC

