dotesports.com

Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com

The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
#Three Deaths#Video Game#Dota 2#The International 2022#Last Chance Qualifiers#Tempest#T1 Team Secret#Vici Gaming Team Liquid#Polaris Esports Navi#Sea
dotesports.com

How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 post-launch dev blog details new map rotation, upcoming balance changes

The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment has published a blog post examining insights from the game’s first live week. The blog contains details on several different components of the game, from hero balance to a new map rotation system and a myriad of bug fixes made over the first week of the game. More changes will be made when the next major patch is released, which will be on Oct. 25. But Blizzard is keeping an eye on plenty of metrics between now and then.
dotesports.com

Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
