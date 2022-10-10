Read full article on original website
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
China has been dethroned for top representation at Dota 2’s The International 2022
Ever since the professional Dota 2 scene started with the first iteration of The International in 2011, China has always had more players representing their nation than any other at the event. But, there’s a first time for everything, even in Dota 2. The International 11 marks the first...
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
‘It’s no wonder why they are bad’: CloudTemplar explains why the LCS is struggling at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Current Riot Games Korea caster and former Azubu Frost jungler CloudTemplar believes the LCS is struggling...
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
Comp is on pace to write his name in Worlds history books after blazing hot start in group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After a perfect start at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue’s star AD carry...
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
EDG claim another Worlds scalp after dumping Fnatic out of groups, help T1 with quarterfinals quest
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After butchering and eliminating Cloud9 just an hour before, EDward Gaming carved up Fnatic in an...
Rogue stole the show in Group C of Worlds 2022. Can any of their opponents fight back in the second round-robin?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Every group at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship main event has had some surprises...
Just catching up on Worlds 2022? Here’s everything that’s happened in groups so far
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is in...
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
Overwatch 2 post-launch dev blog details new map rotation, upcoming balance changes
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment has published a blog post examining insights from the game’s first live week. The blog contains details on several different components of the game, from hero balance to a new map rotation system and a myriad of bug fixes made over the first week of the game. More changes will be made when the next major patch is released, which will be on Oct. 25. But Blizzard is keeping an eye on plenty of metrics between now and then.
Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
Valve burns another bridge, Beyond the Summit won’t return as organizer for next Dota Pro Circuit
If you have followed competitive Dota 2 in any form since the game was released, there is a very high likelihood that you have watched at least one tournament hosted by Beyond the Summit. Whether it be its various iterations of The Summit event series, the BTS Pro Series, or...
Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’
Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
‘GabeN, save me!’: Wagamama goes ballistic after waiting hours for Dota 2 game
Former Dota 2 pro turned streamer Niklas “Wagamama” Högström lost his mind after spending almost four hours trying to find a game—exacerbated by the fact he saw his friends find them before he did. “Ah, they got a game. Of course, they got a fucking...
Overwatch 2 patch notes finally give players an explanation for their low ranking in Competitive
Many people jumping into Overwatch 2 for the first time are jumping straight into Competitive play, and now with the new rating system in the game, they’re also being placed pretty low. Some of this was intended, but with today’s patch notes, it seems not all of it was planned.
SEMPHIS calls jeorgesnorts the ‘NA ropz’ after his impressive performance in Americas RMR
Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott, one of the best CS:GO players in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR), didn’t qualify for the IEM Rio Major like most of the stars did. But he has made a name for himself in the first big event of his short career. The...
